No. 7 Santa Fe Indian School 44, No. 10 Hot Springs 43
What happened: The Braves needed some last-second heroics to outlast the upset-minded Tigers in an opening-round state tournament game in the Pueblo Pavilion on Saturday. SFIS senior wing Owen Pecos scored on a layup with 5.6 seconds left to give his team the win. Trailing 25-17 at the half, the Braves used a 16-9 scoring run in the third quarter to get within 34-33. However, Hot Springs pushed the lead back up to 41-33 early in the fourth before the Braves finished on an 11-2 run.
What's next: SFIS (20-10) takes on No. 2 Navajo Prep on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in the Rio Rancho Events Center.
No. 3 Las Vegas Robertson 71, No. 14 Santa Fe Prep 55
What happened: The Cardinals jumped out to a 20-13 lead after a quarter, but the Blue Griffins didn't go quietly in an opening-round game in Michael Marr Gymnasium. Robertson only led 51-41 heading into fourth, and Prep cut the margin to 51-46 on Van Anderson's bucket with 4:23 left. The Cardinals put the game away, however, with a 9-0 spurt capped by a Kenneth Montoya free throw with 1:39 left.
"Survive and advance," Cardinals head coach James Branch said. "I'm proud of my guys."
Top players: Robertson had six players reach double figures, led by 11 points each by the trio of Mateo Contreras, Ace Gonzalez and Estevan Medina. Bodie Schlinger, Nathaniel Gonzales and Jesse James Gonzales each added 10. Anderson led all scorers with 22, and Mitch Grover added 16.
What's next: The Cardinals (24-5) head to a 3A quarterfinal showdown with No. 11 Ruidoso, who upset No. 6 Albuquerque Bosque School, 74-68. Prep finished its season at 11-15.