We’re no longer talking about a dynasty here.
What Pecos accomplished with Saturday’s 63-53 win over unbeaten Magdalena in the Class 2A title game in an empty Pit is so much more. It’s the school’s fourth straight state championship, putting the Panthers in the rarefied company of the all-time great boys basketball programs in New Mexico history.
They became just the fourth team to win at least four in a row, joining Hobbs (four, 1999-2002), Hope Christian (six, 2013-18) and Albuquerque Academy (six, 1989-94). No school the size of Pecos had ever surpassed a three-peat.
It seemed only fitting that it was Magdalena which stood in the way. It’s the second time during the championship run that an unbeaten team crossed the Panthers’ path in the state finals.
“This was a must-have game for us,” Pecos senior Anthony Armijo said. “The talk had been set up for us all season long.”
The teams twice had regular season games called off due to snow, thus building the anticipation of what was a clear pairing of the state’s top small-school programs. Pecos (29-1) rode roughshod over its schedule while the Steers (30-1) did the same, winning every one of its regular season games by at least 21 points.
“Everybody’s been curious to see how that matchup would be,” Magdalena head coach Jory Mirabal said.
Until the third quarter, it didn’t disappoint. Trailing 29-28 at halftime, Pecos turned on the afterburners by outscoring the Steers 24-10 in the third quarter. A 7-0 run in the first 90 seconds of the half turned things around as Armijo shook off an ice-cold start by burying three 3-pointers.
He had missed eight of his nine shots in the first half, but he and the rest of the Panthers shot 82 percent in the third quarter.
“We expect to be that efficient in every quarter. [It] is what you hope but it doesn’t always happen,” Pecos head coach Ira Harge Jr. said. “That was a great quarter and that’s where we got our separation.”
Armijo’s 3-pointer with seven second left opened a 52-39 lead that never dropped below eight the rest of the way. By the time unsung hero Juan Varela banked in a 3 from the wing with 3:12 left in the game, the celebration was on.
“He means the world to this group,” Harge said of of Varela, referencing the team’s ‘band of brothers’ mentality that keeps everyone involved. “Juan is, if you will, our X-factor. People are not quite sure what he’s going to do; is he going to go for 30 or is he going to go for three? But he does all the dirty work. He’s in there getting offensive rebounds, he’s in the back getting steals or deflections.”
Varela was one of four Panthers in double figures with 12 points. Ismael Villegas and Xavier Padilla each had 16 while Armijo finished with 12. The latter three players all had four fouls with Villegas heading to the bench late in the third quarter after being whistled for his fourth.
It could have been a turning point — but turned out not to be.
It was, as Harge would say, the band-of-brothers thing.
“We pulled him out and give him a little break and then we’re hoping the clock would go a little faster but we kept fouling,” Harge said. “And so it was going slow and we gave in and we just put him in and hoped he didn’t get his fifth.”
To say the Panthers have been the most dominant small-school team in New Mexico the last four years is an understatement. Perhaps no team in 2A or 1A has ever had the kind of success they’ve had since the end of the 2015-16 season.
They are 112-8 in that time and haven’t lost a home game since Feb. 6, 2016, winning the last 45 games played on their own hardwood. They’ve lost just twice to opponents from their own classification during their four-peat with the other six coming against Santa Fe High (twice), Española Valley, Carlsbad, Bernalillo and West Las Vegas. Four of those came in the Al Armendariz Classic at Capital.
The drive for a fifth straight title gets considerably harder next season as nine seniors dotted the roster, including players like Villegas, Padilla, Armijo and Varela, players who never tasted defeat in the playoffs.
GAME NOTES
The Panthers' five state titles are tied for the 10th-most in New Mexico history. ... Harge's is the 14th coach in history with at least four state championships, joining (amongst others) former St. Michael's coach Ron Geyer (six) and St. Michael's graduate Damian Segura (four), as well as former Pecos coach Russ Gilmore (four). ... A large group of Panthers fans had a watch party at a restaurant not far from The Pit, then arrived at the arena in time to greet the team in the parking lot as it emerged from the quarantined building.
