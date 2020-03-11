RIO RANCHO — As the world outside seemed to unravel with news of the coronavirus impacting the NBA, the NCAA Tournament and even Hollywood, it was business as usual at the state basketball tournament for the Pecos boys team.
The Panthers, as has been their norm the last four years, ran roughshod over another postseason opponent in an 80-47 rout of Rehoboth Christian on Wednesday night in the Santa Ana Star Center.
Pecos (27-1) advances to Friday’s Class 2A state semifinals in The Pit to face Newcomb. The quarterfinal win extends its state tournament winning streak to 14 games, a streak that dates back to a time when the seniors were just getting their feet wet at the varsity level.
The goal for this team has always been the same: Four-peat.
Whether that means playing their next game or two in front of thousands of fans or in an empty arena for precautionary reasons, it doesn’t really matter.
“I feel like it would be like practice and in practice we go hard, super hard,” said point guard Anthony Armijo.
“We’d be our own fans,” said strong forward Ish Villegas. “We play the same even if no one’s looking.”
It actually helps to watch this team play. The Panthers play with a frenetic pace that throws opponents into a hurried mess. Rehoboth did well to stay relatively close through one quarter, trailing only 19-10. It turned out to be fool’s gold as Pecos opened an 18-point lead at halftime when Armijo beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from about four feet beyond the NBA line still painted onto the Star Center’s floor.
“Throughout the year I’ve taken deeper 3s and coach has supported me,” Armijo said. “Some of them he shakes his head because some of them do go in.”
For the record, Pecos coach Ira Harge said he was fine with Armijo’s range. He’s also fine with any comparisons to the Panthers loosely resembling the fabled Hobbs teams of days gone by.
His team certainly plays on another level, as shown by their explosive 28-point fourth quarter to turn Wednesday’s game into a blowout. Xavier Padilla led four Panthers in double figures with 24 points, a good portion of which came in transition when Rehoboth was struggling to keep up.
Villegas had 18 points and half a dozen rebounds, tying Juan Varela and Armijo for team-high honors. Varela added 12 points while Armijo had 10.
The game was never in doubt as the margin grew past the 35-point barrier for the mercy rule’s running clock. Part of that is courtesy of Rehoboth’s 27 turnovers in the face of the relentless Pecos pressure.
What helped get the Panthers’ attention was Magdalena’s close call earlier in the day. The Steers used a 12-0 run to close out a 52-45 win against Texico to remain the only undefeated team in the state, regardless of class.
They and Pecos remain on a collision course for a championship game appearance on Saturday.
NOTES
The Panthers attempted 66 shots. Rehoboth had just 41. It led to a 24-6 advantage in fastbreak points for Pecos. ... All 14 players on the Panthers roster got into the game. Of those nine scored at least one point. ... No one on the varsity roster has lost a game at the state tournament. When asked about it afterward, the three players in the postgame media room — Villegas, Armijo and Padilla — all looked at one another and shrugged as if only now realizing the oddity of never having tasted defeat in the playoffs. ... Harge said he would obviously prefer to play his next game or two in front of fans but said it wouldn’t have an impact once the games started. “We’ll play no matter who the let in there,” he said. “Even you guys [the media].”
