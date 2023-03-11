ALBUQUERQUE — The Pecos Panthers didn’t spend an entire year brooding for this.

As the Panthers ran up The Pit floor Saturday morning, there was a sense of disbelief that the state’s top-seeded team was about to miss a chance to cement their legacy. The patient, persistent Phoenix of Academy for Technology and the Classics did something few teams have done against Pecos — they took care of the ball and had the Panthers playing their style of basketball.

Pecos trailed 31-20 at halftime of the Class 2A championship game in The Pit, thanks to ATC turning the ball over just once in the second quarter, and it appeared the dream of the nine seniors to win a state title on their own merits would fall by the wayside.