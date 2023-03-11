Pecos’ Zachary Fox, left, shoots a layup while being guarded by ATC’s Rocky Miller in the the Class 2A state championship Saturday in The Pit in Albuquerque. Led by nine seniors, Pecos won 52-49 to claim its fifth title in seven years.
Pecos’ Joshua Gonzales, center, loses the ball after being caught between ATC’s Jordan Apodaca, left, and Ryan Garcia on Saturday in the Class 2A state championship at The Pit in Albuquerque. The Panthers won the title 52-49.
ALBUQUERQUE — The Pecos Panthers didn’t spend an entire year brooding for this.
As the Panthers ran up The Pit floor Saturday morning, there was a sense of disbelief that the state’s top-seeded team was about to miss a chance to cement their legacy. The patient, persistent Phoenix of Academy for Technology and the Classics did something few teams have done against Pecos — they took care of the ball and had the Panthers playing their style of basketball.
Pecos trailed 31-20 at halftime of the Class 2A championship game in The Pit, thanks to ATC turning the ball over just once in the second quarter, and it appeared the dream of the nine seniors to win a state title on their own merits would fall by the wayside.
“Three hundred sixty-five days, we’ve been waiting for this opportunity,” Pecos head coach Arthur Gonzales said. “It was a tough halftime. These guys, they looked at themselves in the mirror … and they pulled together.”
Pecos basketball reemerged for eight crucial minutes, and an 18-4 scoring spurt was what the Panthers needed to secure a 52-49 win to earn the program’s fifth state title in the past seven years.
In a matchup of contrasting styles — the Phoenix relying on its size and patience; the Panthers trying to run and press all 94 feet of the court — Pecos finally found the combination that unlocked its frenzied and frenetic ways.
Actually, it wasn’t a combination. It was just as simple as putting the ball in the basket.
After staggering through a six-point second quarter in which the Panthers connected on just two of 12 shots from the field and going zero-for-eight from the perimeter, they returned to the roots of their success. When Jodiah Padilla slashed to the rim for a layup 10 seconds into the third quarter, it started an 11-0 run in a 3-minute, 9-second span that evened the score at 31-all when Aidan Holton scored on a putback.
The Panthers hit five of their first six shots, and all but one was in the paint. Hitting shots allowed them to set up their press, and it forced seven Phoenix turnovers in the third quarter and 13 in the second half.
“We just knew what we had to do coming out of the half,” Padilla said. “I saw gaps in their zone, and you’re supposed to attack those gaps, find open teammates. And I think it got us rolling right away.”
Still, it was a 3-pointer by junior Lawrence Ragland that got the Panthers the coveted lead they never relinquished, at 36-33 in the third quarter. Pecos hit a pair of 3s in the quarter and finished the second half going 4-for-9 from deep. It was a far cry from the 2-for-16 first-half performance that led to the 11-point hole.
It hearkened back to the days of the old Pecos Panthers, who jacked up 3s at almost every turn — sometimes to their detriment. Gonzales, though, said there was a method to the first-half madness.
“They obviously played their zone pretty much throughout, and we’re hoping that we can answer back by hitting a 3 almost every time,” Gonzales said. “Those weren’t falling in, and we knew that we had to go inside, and we adjusted.”
The Panthers also took away the Phoenix’s best weapon, 6-foot-3 junior wing Julian “JuJu” Bernardino. After scoring 10 points and torching the Panthers with a 3-ball to end the first half for ATC’s 11-point lead, Pecos gave Bernardino almost no room to breathe. He only scored two points in the second half, and left the heavy lifting to junior post Rocky Miller, who scored 10 of his 19 points after the break.
“It was frustrating, but I gotta trust my teammates,” Bernardino said. “During the second half, I was trying to get them the ball more, since they were so focused on me and Rocky.”
His lone bucket, though, brought the Phoenix to within 47-45 with 2:26 left in the game, but the Panthers answered with a Josh Gonzales 3-pointer just 11 seconds later for a 50-45 advantage.
Even though ATC got within a 3-pointer of tying the game, it only tried two 3s in the final 2 minutes. Jordan Apodaca’s try with less than 10 seconds left hit the front rim, and Bernardino’s desperation heave from 40 feet sailed beyond the backboard.
The win cemented the nine seniors’ legacy with a state championship they could call their own. Only Padilla played significant minutes in Pecos’ last state championship in 2020, and the team fell short in last year’s 2A title game, a 70-63 loss to Albuquerque Menaul.
That loss spurred the Panthers to a 28-3 record, a the regular-season and tournament titles in District 6-2A and a championship the senior class can call their own.
“It’s an unexplainable feeling,” Padilla said. “It’s just I’m happy to be able to do it with all these guys and I’m sure they feel the same.”
For Arthur Gonzales, it was his first as a head coach after winning four as an assistant under Ira Harge, who sat in the front row behind the Panthers bench in support of his former team. He had coached many of the players as they came up through the program, and it was fitting that his first title came with the first class that played under him when he took over in 2020.
“I’ve tried to this year to enjoy the journey, and I have,” Arthur Gonzales aid. “I realize how fast 12 years goes. Twelve years goes fast. And I know these guys inside and out, and I’m going to miss them.”
It’s easier to miss a graduating class when they can bask under the glow of a state championship feeling.