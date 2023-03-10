ALBUQUERQUE — Call it what you will, but Friday’s 75-60 semifinal win over Menaul in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A boys basketball state championship game was more than a revenge highlight tour for Pecos.

With four titles and now six trips to the finals since 2017, the Panthers are a program whose expectations are bigger than any one game or opponent. When you play hoops in Pecos, the current order of business is to come home with a blue trophy instead of exacting vengeance on someone good enough to beat you.

That said, Friday’s win in The Pit sure felt good.