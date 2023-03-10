Pecos guard Malik Barrens, left, and forward Justin Muller, right, battle for a loose ball with Menaul's Abdulwaheed Msiagi in a Class 2A semifinal Friday in The Pit in Albuquerque. Pecos won 75-60 to reach Saturday's state final.
ALBUQUERQUE — Call it what you will, but Friday’s 75-60 semifinal win over Menaul in a rematch of last year’s Class 2A boys basketball state championship game was more than a revenge highlight tour for Pecos.
With four titles and now six trips to the finals since 2017, the Panthers are a program whose expectations are bigger than any one game or opponent. When you play hoops in Pecos, the current order of business is to come home with a blue trophy instead of exacting vengeance on someone good enough to beat you.
That said, Friday’s win in The Pit sure felt good.
“We lost a tough one last year and it stuck with them,” said Pecos coach Arthur Gonzales, recalling last year’s loss. “It’s part of life, so we’re grateful to have this opportunity again to have a chance to win a title.”
The tournament’s top seed, Pecos (27-3) is a win away from a fifth championship in seven years thanks, to an all-world performance from the free-throw line. The Panthers converted 31 of 34 tries, and guard Jodaiah Padilla had nearly half of his game-high 30 points from the stripe.
Thing is, that’s not the most impressive thing about the Panthers' game, said Menaul coach Gary Boatman. For a portion of Friday’s matchup, he decided to take his full-court press off to see what kind of impact it would have on a team that thrives in chaotic moments.
It worked as Menaul was able to cut a 15-point deficit at halftime to 48-45 a few minutes into the third quarter. Add to it a fourth foul that sent Padilla — who had 18 points in the first half — to the bench.
If Menaul had a moment to pounce, that was it.
But the opportunity blew up in an instant when Pecos threaded the lane with two guards attacking the rim to get a much-needed, momentum-killing bucket from Malik Barrens.
In what felt like the blink of an eye, the margin was back to 10 when Barrens started the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws.
“They feed off of one play as good as anybody I’ve seen,” Boatman said.
Gonzales called his team’s third quarter a “nightmare” as the Panthers were held to seven points on 3-of-12 shooting with three turnovers.
Simply put, they won the game from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter by hitting 16 of 17 attempts. Boatman said the fear of fouling sapped his team of energy on defense, but admitted it takes more than intense defense to stop a team like Pecos.
When Padilla returned with 4:44 left, he instantly went to work. He scored 10 more points before the final buzzer. On Saturday, he’ll get one final chance to take the court with Gonzales as his coach.
The pair have worked together for most of Padilla’s life.
“He was my coach even before I started playing because I’d go to practice when my brother played for him and he’d let me hang around,” Padilla said of Gonzales. “We’ve developed a really good on-court relationship — and a good one off the court.”
Notes: Menaul had two starters foul out and finished the game with two others with four fouls. The Panthers' top scorer, Prashant Chouhan, had 17 points and nine rebounds but grew increasingly frustrated at the swarming Pecos defense that makes life miserable for anyone daring to put the ball on the court near the basket. Multiple times he had the ball swiped away. ... Barrens had 14 points for Pecos while Aidan Holton finished with 13 points and five steals. Barrens had four steals, a big part of why Menaul had more turnovers (29) than made shots (19).