Patrick Ortiz is not much on fundraisers, but anytime the Pecos head cross-country coach can combine running with raising money for his program is a good thing.

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Ortiz is holding the Pecos Panther 5K run/walk Saturday morning on the high school campus. It was once a yearly staple under Ortiz, who is in his ninth season as the Panthers head coach, but it went on hiatus when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Ortiz said he considered bringing it back in 2022, but the logistics of finding the right date and organizing it became too cumbersome, and he put the race on the back burner. It was a staple of the program’s fundraising efforts because of the sheer number of participants it attracted, Ortiz said.

Recommended for you