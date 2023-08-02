Patrick Ortiz is not much on fundraisers, but anytime the Pecos head cross-country coach can combine running with raising money for his program is a good thing.
For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, Ortiz is holding the Pecos Panther 5K run/walk Saturday morning on the high school campus. It was once a yearly staple under Ortiz, who is in his ninth season as the Panthers head coach, but it went on hiatus when the pandemic hit in 2020.
Ortiz said he considered bringing it back in 2022, but the logistics of finding the right date and organizing it became too cumbersome, and he put the race on the back burner. It was a staple of the program’s fundraising efforts because of the sheer number of participants it attracted, Ortiz said.
“We just had a lot of stuff going on in the summer [last year] and we couldn’t get a date,” Ortiz said. “This year, we were able to pull it together. In our prime years, which were from 2016 to 2018, we were getting about 230 [entries], max.”
Ortiz said the timing of the event, which consists of a 5-kilometer course for the walk/run portion and a 1-mile fun run for children 10 and under, was ideal. It comes at a time when families are returning for the start of the school year, which is set for Friday with Pecos Independent Schools, and when recent graduates haven’t left for college yet.
Ortiz added the community does a great job of rallying around the event, with several businesses donating items for the race. It’s also a chance to get this year’s squad together, whether it’s to compete in the race or work as a volunteer.
“It’s kind of nice to have something back, where kids can be involved and we can raise a little bit of money,” Ortiz said. “As far as raising money, I would say the best way to do that is to be outside in nature and enjoy the morning.”
Ortiz said the race will give him a glimpse at some of his runners who will be competing this season. The boys team is coming off its second straight Class 1A/2A state title, while the girls finished fifth but have the bulk of their squad returning.