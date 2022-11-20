Notes from the North

It’s not every year you get a chance to perform at one of the biggest Thanksgiving events in the world.

Six Pecos cheerleaders will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of the more than 2,000 cheerleading and dance participants with Spirit Xpress West who will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

The contingent of Pecos cheerleaders are:

Popular in the Community