It’s not every year you get a chance to perform at one of the biggest Thanksgiving events in the world.
Six Pecos cheerleaders will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as part of the more than 2,000 cheerleading and dance participants with Spirit Xpress West who will take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.
The contingent of Pecos cheerleaders are:
senior Kristina Ragland;
sophomore Linda Sanchez;
junior Daniella Chavez;
junior Lauren Vigil;
junior Natalia Montoya; and
sophomore Anthony Hughes.
Panthers head coach Danielle Seaboy said the performers earned their invitations through a Spirit Xpress West cheerleading camp in Bernalillo earlier this year. The cost to attend the parade was $2,800 plus airfare, and the group hit the ground running to raise funds. She said donations from community members in Pecos, Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M., defrayed much of the cost, to the point that the students only had to pay between $500-800.
“We raised the money within a month,” Seaboy said. “There were a lot of great donors who helped us out.”
The cheerleaders left Saturday for “The Big Apple” and will spend six days preparing for their performance. Seaboy said balancing practices for Pecos cheer and for the group’s parade routine have been challenging but worthwhile.
Seaboy said the team will find out Wednesday its place in the parade lineup, which begins at 7 a.m.
u u u
Prep football is in its final week, so naturally basketball begins its four-month journey to The Pit.
Tuesday will see a handful of games, with Pojoaque Valley’s boys and girls teams playing a doubleheader at Albuquerque Del Norte to open the season. If you want an intriguing matchup, try Saturday’s Española Valley-Santa Fe Indian School boys game.
It will be the debut of Sundevils head coach Joey Trujillo, who's leading a Braves squad that reached the 3A semifinals and should be a contender again.
u u u
Two football programs entered the weekend with a chance to end long championship droughts. Unfortunately, only one kept its dream alive.
The Bloomfield Bobcats will play at home for the Class 4A championship against top-seeded Silver, trying to end a 56-year drought. The 1966 squad won the Class B title, beating Jal 34-23.
Since then, the Bobcats have played for the state title six times. This will be the third time the program has played for the 4A title in the past five years. They lost to Portales 23-0 in 2019 and then to Taos 14-7 at Anaya Field as the Tigers won their first state championship.
On the other end of the spectrum are the Raton Tigers, who fell to Ruidoso 21-20 in the 3A semifinals as a missed extra-point attempt after taking a 20-14 lead in the fourth quarter proved crucial. It marked the second straight year Raton lost in the semifinals, continuing what's now a 66-year championship drought.
The 1956 Tigers shut out Deming 21-0 for the Class 1A title and will remain the program’s last football championship team.
u u u
A video of a college football game between UMass and Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, on Saturday showed UMass players Jalen Stewart and Jalen Mackie kneeling in the back of the end zone when a prop cannon was fired in their direction from about 20 feet away.
Both players were blasted with a shockwave of white smoke, each obviously caught off guard by what had just happened.
Something similar happened during last Friday's Class 3A semifinal football game between visiting St. Michael's and top-seeded Socorro. Just as the Horsemen were jogging onto the field before the game (and again to start the second half), a cannon blast went off just a few feet away. The loud boom was surprising, to say the least.
u u u
Congratulations are in order for former Escalante head football coach Dusty Giles, who won his first state title with the Jal Panthers after a 41-21 win to cap a 13-0 season. Giles spent two stints totaling nine years with the Lobos, winning three 2A titles and playing for another before leaving the program in 2019.