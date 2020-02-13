Boys basketball
Pecos 82, Clayton 32
What happened: If the Yellowjackets were hoping to pull off the upset over Class 2A’s top-tanked team in a District 7-2A game Thursday at Clayton, scoring two points in the opening quarter was not the way to go. Pecos jumped out to a 28-2 lead and never looked back as the Panthers remained undefeated in district play. Pecos did much of its damage in the paint, hitting 22 of 56 shots inside the 3-point arc, plus it had 20 steals and forced 37 turnovers overall.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla had a team-high 24 points, while Ismael Villegas added 14 and Anthony Armijo had 10. Rylan Ruf led the Yellowjackets with 10 points
What’s next: Pecos (22-1 overall, 4-0 in 7-2A) takes on Santa Rosa at home Saturday.
Capital 65, Abq. Sandia 42
What happened: Neither team could knock down shots in the opening quarter, as the Jaguars held just a 12-11 lead in a 5-5A game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Capital finally got on track in the second quarter, outscoring the Matadors 18-7 to take a 30-18 lead at the half. A 13-5 scoring spurt midway through the third quarter pushed the margin to 48-28 and the Jaguars remained a game back of the Demons, who beat Albuquerque Manzano, 56-49, in Albuquerque.
Standouts: T.J. Sanchez scored 10 points in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 24 points for Capital. Dominic Luna came alive in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his 15 points. Brandon Saiz chipped in with 10 points.
What’s next: Capital (20-3, 6-0) has a make-up game at Albuquerque High on Saturday.
Girls basketball
McCurdy 57, Monte del Sol 16
What happened: A night after beating Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf, 35-27, the Lady Dragons came out flat and fell behind 21-2 after a quarter in a 2-2A game at the Institute for American Indian Arts. Monte del Sol stepped up its defense and did a better job of taking care of the ball and only found itself down 28-8 at the half before getting outscored 20-4 in the third.
Standouts: Erika Loera led McCurdy with 12 points, with eight coming in the third quarter. Emma Lovato added 11. The Lady Dragons had Mary Jane Alvidrez score six points to lead the scoring.
What’s next: McCurdy (10-12, 4-0) plays the Wild Wolves on Saturday in Christian Life Academy. Monte del Sol (2-17, 2-3) plays at Tierra Encantada in Christian Life Academy on Monday.
