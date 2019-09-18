Volleyball
Pecos 3, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: The Lady Panthers, ranked third in the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll, made the runs they needed to to take control of each game and won by identical 25-18, 25-18, 25-18 scores in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium. Monte del Sol head coach Chela Butler said the runs coincided with a pair of the Lady Panthers’ top servers.
“They just served us tough and they got on some runs,” Butler said. “That was our demise.”
Standouts: Monte del Sol had Daisy Ortiz record 15 digs, while Emi Fukuda and Kayla Sanchez each chipped in with eight. Sanchez also dished out 14 assists, and Fukuda delivered nine kills.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (5-2) heads to the Pink Classic on Friday at Santa Fe Indian School and Santa Fe Prep. Pecos (7-0) plays East Mountain on Tuesday.