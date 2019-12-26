Boys basketball
Stu Clark Tournament, 1st round
What happened: For the second year in a row, the Panthers made their head coach, 1983 St. Pius grad Ira Harge Jr., proud by beating his alma mater. In this instance, it came in the opening round of the Stu Clark in the John A. Wilson Complex on Thursday at New Mexico Highlands University. Pecos played stifling defense, holding the Sartans to just 18 first-half points in building a 40-18 lead.
Standouts: Panthers senior guard Anthony Armijo was a pest, as he knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half and had six steals. He finished with 14 points. Meanwhile, forward Ismael Villegas scored 21 points and hit nine of 11 attempts from the free-throw line. Juan Varela added 11 points. Jonah Arnett led St. Pius with eight points.
What’s next: Pecos plays Mora in a semifinal at 6 p.m.
