Gilbert “Gilly” Valdez accomplished a lot in just five years running for the Peñasco Panthers — and not all of it was related to the hardware he’s accumulated.
The senior cross-country runner and track and field star added to his impressive résumé Wednesday when he signed a letter of intent to compete for Eastern New Mexico University in his signature sports beginning in the fall.
The Greyhounds will get the two-time Class 1A/2A individual cross-country champion, as well as winning the 800 and 1,600 meters at the Class 2A State Championships in June. He will have a chance to add some more hardware in May when he tries to pull off the distance triple crown. Valdez almost did it last year, coming a second in the 3,200 short of completing it.
It’s a far cry from where Valdez was as an eighth grader, when he was the lone boys competitor for Peñasco at the state cross-country and just one of two boys qualifier for the state track meet. He never finished out of the Top 10 in cross-country in five years and has posted podium finishes (top six) in the 3,200.
Valdez finally broke through with a state title in cross-country, outlasting Cloudcroft’s Max Preslar by 5.77 seconds to win the meet in 17 minutes, 4.78 seconds, in March of 2021 during the shortened 2020-21 sports season.
When November came around for the traditional date of the state cross-country meet, Valdez upped his game and posted the fourth-fastest time among all runners regardless of classifications on the Albuquerque Academy course. His time of 16:00.88 was 46.97 seconds faster than Preslar in the 1A/2A meet, and it paved the way for Peñasco to take third place in the team standings.
