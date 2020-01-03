JACONA
The Peñasco Lady Panthers needed a game like Friday.
At some point this season, Peñasco had to grow beyond the “Carly and Adrianna Show” that dominated the first half of the season. What better way to challenge that narrative than to run into an Escalante team in the semifinals of the Northern Rio Grande Tournament that had the size to compete against the 5-foot-9 Carly Gonzales and the 5-6 Adrianna Tafoya?
The supporting cast did more than support in the first half, as it helped Peñasco overcome an 8-2 deficit to build a 23-21 lead by the break. Then, Tafoya and Gonzales stepped up in the second half, as they combined for 15 of the Lady Panthers’ 30 points that helped them to a 53-37 win in Pojoaque Valley’s Ben Luján Gymnasium.
The win sets up an appointment with Pecos, which easily handled Mesa Vista, 56-23, for the Northern Rio Grande title. It is the second straight year the two programs with matching Lady Panthers nicknames face off in the final, and both games carry a significance beyond who takes home the tournament trophy. It’s an opportunity for the winner to further solidify its argument for a top-four seed when the Class 2A bracket for the state tournament is announced in March.
For one day, though, the goal wasn’t about what happens in March. It was about making sure Peñasco took care of business.
“I told these guys, ‘Sometimes, you gotta win ugly,’ and you do,” said Mandy Montoya, the Lady Panthers’ first-year head coach. “We’re not going to have every game be a blowout game. We need games like this to challenge us, to test our character and see how we respond.”
For much of the first half, it appeared that the Lady Lobos would upset Peñasco’s plans. They scored the first six points, thanks to the inside duo of Brycelyn Martinez and Kalese Torrez. When Abbygail Garcia knocked down a shot off the glass with 3:26 in the opening quarter, Escalante had a six-point lead. Peñasco never really got into a good rhythm for much of the game, as it struggled to knock down shots that the players normally hit.
“We weren’t really sure what [the Lady Lobos] have,” Tafoya said. “They’re pretty tough. They have a pretty good defense, and it just shocked us that they’ve improved.”
Add to that Escalante’s box-and-1 zone defense that effectively stifled Gonzales to just one point in the opening 16 minutes, and the Lady Panthers were in need of some unsung heroes.
Help came from everywhere. Ariana MacAuley scored six points in the first half as the senior post made her presence felt in the paint. Jennifer Aguilar had four of her seven points in the second quarter and Montoya provided energy and intensity on the defensive end.
“She was just a dog, Jennifer Aguilar,” Montoya said. “She had a couple of putbacks and she was great on the defensive end. We need everybody to step up. It’s not just about Carly. It’s not just about Adrianna.”
Alexandria Sandoval knocked down a corner 3-pointer with 6:15 in the second quarter to give the Lady Panthers (10-1) their first lead at 15-12. They pushed the margin to as much as 21-14 before the Lady Lobos (4-5) rallied to cut the deficit to 23-21 on a pair of free throws from Emma Maestas with 14.9 seconds left.
Escalante kept hanging around, as Maestas scored eight points in the third quarter, and Torrez had seven in the second half. When Torrez hit the first of two free throws, the Lady Lobos were within 39-37 and the moment was ripe for an upset.
The only thing upsetting the rest of the night was that Escalante could not puncture Peñasco’s suddenly air-tight defense. Escalante missed its last 11 shots and went scoreless for the final 4:52. Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers were almost perfect.
They were 6-for-6 from the stripes.
They hit their last four field goal attempts.
They even collected two steals and a MacAuley block.
The only blemishes were two turnovers, including a five-second call on Sandoval with less than 10 seconds left. It was 53-37.
Tafoya said a timeout in the fourth quarter finally got the team’s attention.
“All of us looked each other and said, ‘We need to wake up,’ ” Tafoya said. “That’s when we started to slowly come back. But it was weird, really weird [Friday].”
SemifinalPecos 56, Mesa Vista 23If Peñasco can score in the first eight minutes in Saturday’s championship game, it can boast being the only team to score against Pecos in the first quarter in the tournament.
For the second straight game, Pecos’ opponent was shut out in the opening quarter. This time, the Lady Trojans found themselves down 20-0 entering the second and trailed 31-7 at the half. Pecos thrived off its press and its variety of zone defenses, which often led to rushed shots and turnovers.
It’s a different style the team plays compared to the previous five in which much of what the Lady Panthers (10-2) did was out of the 2-3 zone. Under first-year head coach Bryan Gonzales, he preaches a much different system, but he credits his players’ work ethic and intelligence in picking it up quickly.
“It’s been all on them,” Gonzales said. “I was a little concerned about [the transition]. When we started our tournaments in the summer, we introduced that style of play, and it took them a little while. But once we played Mora that first game and saw that it worked, they’ve been hooked and have just been rolling with it since then.”
While Pecos rode the dominance of senior Trinity Herrera for the first month of the season, the rest of the team has started to show flashes of potential.
Freshman guard Mistidawn Roybal scored all 10 of her points in the first half with most of them on transition baskets fed off of turnovers and misses. Alexis Gonzales had 11 points and hit one of Pecos’ two 3-pointers. Herrera had team-high 17 points, but eight players found their way into the scorebook.
Brittany Suazo led Mesa Vista (5-3) with six points. The Lady Trojans will play Escalante for third place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Consolation semifinalsMcCurdy 31, Mora 27It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that both teams found their offensive groove, but the Lady Bobcats were just a little better. They outscored the Rangerettes 18-10 to erase a 17-13 deficit to start the fourth quarter and advance to the consolation championship against Dulce at 11:30 a.m.
Jayme Bustos scored seven of her team-high nine points in the fourth for McCurdy (4-7), and was a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Megan Archuleta had four of her seven in the fourth, while Emma Lovato scored all five of her points in the quarter.
Chrissy Cordova tried to carry Mora to the finish line, with seven of her 15 points in the fourth, but no other player had more than four.
The Rangerettes (1-7) play Questa for seventh place at 8:30 a.m.
Dulce 52, Questa 47The Lady Hawks (2-9) overcame a 34-31 deficit after three quarters with a 21-point fourth that was highlighted by 14 points from Chauncey Vicenti. She hit 10 of 12 free throws in the quarter and finished with 21 points.
Kianna Passino led Questa (4-4) with 16 points, but just four came after the first half. Annaliese Rivera added 11 points, but she was just 2-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter. Overall, the Lady Wildcats were just 4-for-18 in the final quarter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.