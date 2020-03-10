As the top seed in the girls Class 2A bracket, Peñasco knows a little something about being the hunted.
“We have a big target on our back,” said senior wing Adrianna Tafoya. “We expect to get everyone’s best.”
However, this season it’s usually been the Lady Panthers playing the role of aggressor, and that can be a sight to behold. That’s exactly what happened in the Santa Ana Star Center on Tuesday: Peñasco kept its foot on the accelerator from the opening tip and rolled past No. 9 Rehoboth 63-23 in a Class 2A quarterfinal matchup.
“We’ve had this predator mentality all season,” Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya said.
The Lady Panthers move on to the semifinals Thursday to face fourth-seeded Lordsburg in the Star Center at 8 a.m. The Lady Mavericks cruised to a 74-43 triumph against No. 5 Magdalena in their quarterfinal pairing.
Peñasco never showed a inkling of complacency against the Lady Lynx. The Lady Panthers led 18-3 after one quarter and 41-9 at halftime. Much of the second half was spent with a running clock as the Lady Panthers extended their lead to 35 and beyond early in the third quarter.
“Our focus all season has been throw the first punch,” Montoya said. “If we can put a team on their heels immediately, they start to back up. It’s off to the races after that.”
Tafoya and senior post Carly Gonzales led the charge for Peñasco (29-2). When Tafoya wasn’t getting to the basket herself, she was finding Gonzales and her other teammates for easy scores. Tafoya flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Gonzales added 22 points and 10 rebounds.
“I just play the game, whatever comes,” Tafoya said. “There was a lot of easy shots. My team was spreading out and getting open.”
“We did a great job of just moving the ball around,” Gonzales added. “The guards did well looking for cutters. I think we’re just basically looking for each other and trusting one another.”
Rehoboth, meanwhile, was stuck in the mud. After a Jessica Lee 3-pointer cut the Peñasco lead to 6-3 with 5:17 remaining in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers closed the period on a 12-0 run. A pair of 3-pointers early in the second stanza briefly cut the deficit to 18-9, but the Lady Lynx failed to score for the rest of the half.
Rehoboth’s struggles were well represented on the final stat sheet. It shot 19.6 percent from the floor (9-46) and 18.8 percent from beyond the arc (3-16). Peñasco also converted 18 Lady Lynx turnovers into 22 points.
“I think we just do a great job of just keeping teams in front and contesting shots,” Montoya said. “We try not to bail teams out. If we can contest, we have some long kids. When we can contest those shots, they’re having to shoot over top of us. We’ll live with the percentages.”
The Lady Panthers had no such issues offensively, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and outscoring Rehoboth by a whopping 44-to-10 count in the paint. They also held a 39-to-24 edge on the boards.
“Our focus has never been about seeding. It’s always been about us,” Montoya said. “All season we’ve talked about it doesn’t matter who the opponent is — it’s just take care of business and do our end, and the outcome will take care of itself.”
