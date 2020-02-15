It was just a basketball game to the Peñasco Lady Panthers. Finally.
On paper, Saturday’s District 5-2A game between Peñasco and Escalante was a matchup between the top two teams. For the Lady Panthers, though, the game was one more step in the healing process.
It was the teams’ first game since Jan. 30 when Peñasco lost key reserve Jennifer Aguilar to a gruesome head injury during a physical 43-35 win for the Lady Lobos. This rematch was a test to see if the Lady Panthers were ready to move forward, or if they hadn’t left behind what happened in Tierra Amarilla.
A sluggish and tentative start gave way to a more confident group that rallied from an early 11-point deficit behind 32 points from senior post Carly Gonzales. Peñasco held on for a 64-60 win in a packed Jicarita Gymnasium and forced a tie atop the 5-2A standings with a week left in the regular season.
Gonzales also broke the 2,000-point barrier for her career, which was a nice respite from the specter from the previous meeting when Aguilar crumpled on the floor and convulsing after her head collided with an Escalante player’s knee. Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya forfeited the rest of the game after the play, as the injury traumatized many of her players.
If anything, the game put to rest whatever lingering issues the Lady Panthers (22-2 overall, 7-1 in 5-2A) had with the incident.
“I think we did pretty well,” Peñasco senior Adrianna Tafoya said. “We stuck together, we weren’t afraid to come back out [on the floor] and we came back out stronger than before. We held our emotions and just played the game of basketball.”
That was the case for the last 28 minutes of the game, but the first four were fraught with timidity and uncertainty. The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, and some of them admitted it was because they didn’t know how the game would be called. Gonzales, who compared the style of play of the first matchup to a “football game,” said it took a while for the players to get a feel for the game.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Gonzales said. “It was a game where we were going to see how the refs are, how we are. We were all anxious.”
The Lady Lobos (15-7, 7-1) pounced on Peñasco, hitting seven of their first 10 shots from the field and six in a row to build a 16-5 lead on Brycelyn Martinez’s jumper with 3:58 left in the opening quarter. Montoya called a timeout to settle her team down and get them to adjust to the style of play.
“You can’t get caught up in the crowd, the rankings, the opponent,” Montoya said. “It’s just focusing on what is front of you. Ultimately, it is still another game, and we talked about that before the game.”
What followed was 12 minutes of textbook Lady Panthers basketball. Their 2-3 zone forced Escalante to play further away from the basket and took away some of the easy inside looks players got at the start. Meanwhile, Gonzales got hot in the second quarter. She scored 14 points as she shredded the Lady Lobos’ interior. Gonzales scored nine of the Lady Panthers’ first 11 points of the quarter, and her bucket off a drive from the right wing with 3:18 left gave Peñasco a 23-21 lead.
The margin grew to 31-23 before Escalante finally got to within 31-26 at the half. Escalante tried a variety of defenses to slow her down, from a 2-3 zone, to man-to-man, to a box-and-1, to even double-teaming her. None of them were very effective — mainly because the Lady Panthers have seen almost everything opponents can throw at them.
“We went over those box-and-1s, we kinda expected that,” Gonzales said. “We practice that. Just don’t force it, don’t lose control. Look for other options.”
When Escalante took a 40-39 lead on Kalese Torres’ hook shot with 2:53 left in the third, sophomore guard Martina Tafoya knocked down a corner 3-point that kicked off a 15-4 run to give the Lady Panthers a 54-44 advantage.
Adrianna Tafoya, the normally reliable sidekick for Gonzales, was quiet until the run, as she had five of her 10 points.
“We all knew that they were going to key on her,” Adrianna Tafoya said. “We had to adjust and [we] have to start getting aggressive in order to open up Carly.”
However, the Lady Panthers had one more test to ace — learning how to preserve a lead. Escalante plugged away and got within 58-57 on Martinez’s steal and shot off the glass that bounced off the rim about a half-dozen times before dropping in.
Peñasco turned the ball over twice and took a couple of ill-advised shots over the final 3 minutes, but it found its composure when the moment arose. Senior guard Alexandria Sandoval, whom Montoya calls “me on the court,” drove the left baseline and flipped a pass to a waiting Gonzales for a layup and a 60-57 lead with 42 seconds left.
“Those types of situations make us tougher for the next game,” Adrianna Tafoya said. “I would say we got a taste of state — a big crowd, the refs and just a close game like that.”
Chances are, the two teams will see each other twice more — for a 5-2A playoff to determine the top seed and the district tournament championship. Now that the Lady Panthers have cast aside any emotional baggage they might still be carrying from Aguilar’s injury, they can go back to doing what they do best.
They can just play basketball again.
