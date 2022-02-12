Girls basketball
Peñasco 39, Escalante 30
What happened: From adversity comes strength for the Lady Panthers, who went 4-0 during the week, and capped it with a win over the Lady Lobos on Saturday to force a tie atop the District 5-2A standings. Peñasco handled Escalante’s press and built a 26-15 halftime lead that held up as the Lady Panthers played a more deliberate pace against a team that was scoring 68 points per game coming into the contest. “We controlled the pace of the game and rebounded well,” Peñasco head coach Mandy Montoya said. The Lady Lobos cut the lead to 32-26 heading into the fourth quarter, but scored just four points the rest of the way.
Top players: Maricela MacAuley had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Analise MacAuley added 14 points and led the team with 15 rebounds. Charnelle Gonzales added eight rebounds to help Peñasco dominate the glass.
What’s next: Peñasco (15-6 overall, 6-1 in 5-2A) plays its seventh game in the past 10 days when it entertains McCurdy on Monday. Escalante (15-4, 5-1) plays Questa at home on Tuesday.
Santa Fe High 56, Capital 29
What happened: The Demonettes inched their way closer to securing second place in District 5-5A with a convincing win over the Lady Jaguars in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Santa Fe High built a 23-13 lead at the half, then outscored Capital, which was coming off a tough 26-25 loss to Los Lunas on Friday night, 15-6 in the third quarter. Santa Fe High is one win away from getting the second seed for the district tournament and solidifying a spot in the Class 5A State Tournament.
Top players: Zuriel Vigil led the Demonettes with 15 points, while Maci Cordova and Larissa Diaz each added 11. Annalise Leos led Capital with seven points.
What’s next: The two teams stage a rematch at Capital on Tuesday. Santa Fe High improved to 15-8 overall, 6-2 in 5-5A. Capital fell to 6-18, 3-5.
Boys basketball
Santa Fe Prep 71, West Las Vegas 48
What happened: The Blue Griffins recommitted themselves to the defensive end, and it paid off in the second half of a District 2-3A game in Prep Gym. Prep held the Dons to just nine points in the fourth quarter to pad a 49-39 lead after three. The Blue Griffins lived off of turnovers that led to transition baskets in the second half, as they scored 46 points after the break. “We worked hard all week in practice and just emphasized the defense and it made a difference,” Blue Griffins head coach Joe Vigil said.
Top players: Finn Coles had a game-high 25 points for Prep, while Malacho Prevatt added 19. The Dons had P.J. Lovato score 17 points, and Josh Gonzales added 12.
What’s next: Prep (13-9, 4-4) takes on Santa Fe Indian School on Wednesday. West Las Vegas (9-12, 0-6) plays the Braves on Monday at home.
