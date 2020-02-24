Girls basketball
District 5-2A playoff
Peñasco 67, Escalante 49
What happened: The Lady Panthers took care of business, dominating the Lady Lobos in a District 5-2A playoff game Monday in Mesa Vista to earn the top seed for the district tournament. Even more important, Peñasco staved off any chances that it could fall past a top-two seed for the Class 2A State Tournament, which will be announced Sunday.
Standouts: Adrianna Tafoya had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Panthers and she dished out five assists. Meanwhile, senior post Carly Gonzales could not be stopped as she scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Martina Tafoya added 18 points.
What’s next: Peñasco (25-2) plays the lowest remaining seed from the 5-2A opening-round games on Wednesday at home. Escalante (17-8) takes on the highest seed left at home the same day.
Monte del Sol 37, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 10
What happened: The Lady Dragons continued to show they are learning how to play multiple defenses, as they threw several of them at the Wild Wolves in an opening-round home game of the 2-2A tournament in Christian Life Academy. The defense pitched a shutout in the second quart to turn an 8-4 lead into an 18-4 advantage at the half. Monte del Sol head coach Ray Roybal also used sophomore Daisy Ortiz at the point guard spot, and it helped cut down on turnovers.
Standouts: Araceli Peña had a team-high 15 points for the Lady Dragons, and Ortiz added 10.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (4-19) takes on Tierra Encantada in Christian Life Academy on Tuesday, but will be the visiting team instead of the home team. Desert Academy finished the season 1-20.
