Paul “P.J.” Lovato is trying to take the lessons he learned as a freshman and teach them as a senior.
In return, he hopes it ensures a return to the promised land — the Class 5A state boys basketball championship game.
Three years flew by like the blink of an eye for Lovato. The precocious 6-foot Santa Fe High freshmen who was suddenly thrust into a crucial role as a post player in the winter of 2019 is now a grizzled veteran in the fall of 2021 who has grown into a 6-foot-2, multidimensional forward might be the key to the Demons’ chances of returning to the 5A title game.
He is the lone link remaining to the 2018-19 Santa Fe High team that made an improbable run to the Class 5A championship game behind a stable of quick, sharp-shooting guards and full-court pressure that overwhelmed opponents. Lovato was the 6-foot freshman post who had to step into some mighty big shoes when star 6-foot-8 forward, the late Fedonta “JB” White, dislocated his patella and missed the last half of the season.
Three years later, Lovato is now the unquestioned captain and leader of a Demons team that reminds him of that state runner-up group. That fuels his dreams of bookending his prep career with another championship appearance — the difference being he helps hoist the blue trophy in celebration.
The lesson he learned as a freshman that he wants to impart on a junior- and senior-dominant lineup that doesn’t have his experience: It takes more than one player to create something special.
Lovato saw glimpses of it as Santa Fe High started the season 4-0.
“Just to be a team player, really,” Lovato said. “The way they made it that far was because they all played as one. It wasn’t just one player doing everything for themselves or one thing for the whole team; everything was a team effort.”
The current Demons squad is full of athletic, sharp-shooting players who can create havoc on the court, Lovato included. The team’s ability to stretch defenses because of all of its shooters and its speed in transition reminds Lovato and his head coach, Zack Cole, of that 2018-19 squad.
Lovato has seen his role change from the undersized but athletic post player who often defended opposing teams’ best inside presence to a more natural small-forward position, where he plays more on the perimeter but can easily switch inside and provide a defensive presence.
Cole said the coaching staff wanted to put the ball in his hands on the perimeter more to take advantage of his quickness.
He can really get by people, and his first step is extremely quick,” Cole said.
One area Lovato needed to improve upon was his passing, and he showed it has come along in the first few games of the season. He’s been adept at finding cutting guards and teammates on the weak side of the court for easy buckets.
“It was just the decision making that comes after [talking that first step],” Cole said. “We’ve been focusing on when he does pass the ball off, is he making the correct pass, or is he trying to force something that’s not there? He’s been pretty good about it.”
Still, Lovato is best known for his speed and work ethic. His style is substance — the player who hustles back on defense to stop a breakaway, who gets his hands on a pass that leads to a transition basket. Perhaps his best quality is his leaping ability and long arms, which compensate for his lack of size.
Junior Santiago Montoya said Lovato is the quiet leader on the court, but his work ethic speaks for itself and commands the respect of his teammates. However, he also is a vocal presence in the locker room.
“In practice, he tells us what to do and pushed us,” Montoya said. “He’s real talkative with us, but on the court, he is very serious, and it’s business for him.”
Lovato is the king of the shot block for the Demons; he is averaging almost four per game, and his blocks aren’t just coming from inside the paint. In the Demons’ 53-26 win over Los Alamos in the opening round of the Capital City Tournament on Thursday, Lovato blocked a 3-point shot in the first quarter that got the Demons’ student section riled up.
Lovato credited that play to experience and Cole’s guidance.
“He’s helped me a lot with my timing for my jumps,” Lovato said. “I always used to be a fast jumper or jump too early and get a lot of fouls called on me. So he kind of taught me how to stay disciplined and know when to jump.”
Cole said Lovato has developed on the offensive end to the point where defenders have to respect his jump shot. Lovato often scored off putback and cuts to the basket when he was an underclassman, but his jump shot took some time to develop.
It came along as a junior, but Lovato is very comfortable pulling up from 3-point range. He did that in a 70-40 semifinal win over Taos on Friday, as he finished tied for the team-high score with 13 points.
That acquired skill makes Santa Fe High that much harder to defend, as it has a host of shooters who can spread defenders across the court and open up driving lanes.
Lovato said the glut of shooters was a product of last year’s team, which relied heavily on him and graduating seniors Cody Garcia and Cruz Martinez to score. The returning players put in tons of work in the offseason to work on their shooting. They also hit the weight room to get stronger, after reigning 5A champion Rio Rancho Cleveland manhandled Santa Fe High in the quarterfinals in May.
“Coach pushed us, like a lot, to get where we are now,” Lovato said. “A lot of seniors came in this year ready to play.”
Cole said it helped Lovato was at the head of the line when it came to putting in the hard work.
“He jumped at it, right into the front seat, and we’re proud of that,” Cole said. “What helps, too, is the fact that he’s such a hard worker. That respect is just almost immediate because guys say, ‘If this guy’s our team leader and he’s putting in that kind of effort, I gotta do that.’ ”
If that is the legacy Lovato leaves for the program’s future, then the lesson has been learned.
