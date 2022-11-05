ALBUQUERQUE — Green over red, forever.

That’s how Pecos boys cross-country head coach Patrick Ortiz felt Saturday — and perhaps for his whole life, being that he is a graduate of the school that boasts green and gold as its colors. Green definitely brought a smile to his face as he scrolled through the 2-mile splits on the 5-kilometer course on a smartphone.

Ortiz saw the math his eyes witnessed in person, as the green (indicating positions gained) and red (positions lost) tags revealed the position changes of each runner from one mile to the next.

