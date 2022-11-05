ALBUQUERQUE — Green over red, forever.
That’s how Pecos boys cross-country head coach Patrick Ortiz felt Saturday — and perhaps for his whole life, being that he is a graduate of the school that boasts green and gold as its colors. Green definitely brought a smile to his face as he scrolled through the 2-mile splits on the 5-kilometer course on a smartphone.
Ortiz saw the math his eyes witnessed in person, as the green (indicating positions gained) and red (positions lost) tags revealed the position changes of each runner from one mile to the next.
A 42-position swing between the Panthers and Albuquerque Oak Grove Academy proved to be the turning point in the Class 1A/2A race at the State Cross-Country Championships at Albuquerque Academy. It propelled the Panthers to a 64-65 win over the Owls and a second straight small-school team title.
Green was the favored color for Northern New Mexico teams, as the green-and-gold Los Alamos also secured its second straight 4A title in a romp over the host Chargers, who happen to wear red, by a 44-73 margin.
While green is not in the color scheme at Peñasco (it’s blue and gold), the program made it an individual three-peat when Jude Martinez overtook four runners in the final 1,200 meters to win the 1A/2A title. He followed 2022 graduate and current training partner Gillie Valdez, who won the last two 1A/2A races.
But Pecos’ path to a repeat was much more thrilling, especially for its faithful followers and Oak Grove’s fan base. They exchanged cheers as the scoreboard showed the ever-changing live update of team scores while runners crossed the finish line.
Three times, it showed the teams tied for the top spot. Twice, it showed the Owls in the lead. Twice, it showed Pecos on top.
Then, it stopped for a couple of minutes at 64-all, leaving both sides waiting with bated breath at the next update. When Oak Grove’s changed to 65, the Pecos faction had the final roar.
Aiden Holton, who was the Panthers’ No. 2 runner in 13th place, was overjoyed at a second straight title.
“It feels good to end my senior year like this,” Holton said. “My last race and I get to walk off as a state champion.”
None of that would have been possible if not for a one-mile stretch that few spectators saw on the east side of the Academy campus. Oak Grove got off to a strong start and had its scoring five placed inside the top 20 after the first mile. Pecos, meanwhile, labored with only Elijah Lujan in the top 10 and a pride of Panthers stuck in the 20s.
Ortiz said he talked to the team about showing heart at key moments during the race, and it often happens when the crowd thins and runners are alone with their thoughts. That came during the second mile.
“That’s where everyone starts to think, ‘I can’t, I’m tired,’ ” Ortiz said. “That’s where you have to take advantage of that backside, which they totally did.”
The quartet of Justin Muller, Lorenzo Ortega, Jesus Torres and Lawrence Ragland roared through the pack during that span. Torres and Ragland gained 10 positions, moving from 28th and 29th, respectively, to 18th and 19th. Ortega went from 25th to 17th; Muller rose seven spots to 16th.
Meanwhile, No. 2 runner Aidan Holton jumped from 16th to 11th to augment the steady Lujan, who remained in third.
That combined with Owls runners collectively losing two spots to give Pecos a 58-67 edge heading into the final 1.1 miles of the race.
“Whenever we’re in a group, it’s like we’re unstoppable,” Torres said. “We feel our potential and we just go out. Yeah, we had a slow start, but we got out there.”
Still, the Owls battled back, as Gordon Lee gained four spots over that span. Ryder McElveny made a spirited charge over the final 100 meters, overtaking Ragland, Torres and Muller to finish 16th and gaining four spots in the process.
All that did was leave Oak Grove short of its state championship goal.
As that was happening, Martinez got a boost from Valdez, who helped his former teammate time his final kick to move from fifth to first and win in 16 minutes, 51.60 seconds. Martinez said Valdez placed himself at the right spot — just before returning to the Academy track for the final 200 meters — and told him to pick up the pace.
“I’ve wanted this since I was in the seventh grade,” Martinez said. “It means a lot.”
So, too, does upholding tradition, and Los Alamos head coach Steven Montoya has done his part in four years as the boys head coach. The Hilltoppers not only claimed a second straight blue trophy, but it marked the third team title under Montoya. The only time Los Alamos didn’t win under Montoya came in the coronavirus-shortened 2021 season, when Albuquerque Hope Christian won it all.
Montoya said he has helped continue the success that began with the co-coaching couple of Rob and Kathy Hipwood, but he managed to put his own flair, especially when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.
Montoya took over the training for the boys program, and saw that his program was just as effective.
“There are a lot of different roads to roam, so they say,” Montoya said. “It’s working and the boys like it. The proof is in the pudding, I guess. We’re doing well and it gives me a sense of ownership over the team.”
While the ingredients to making a championship squad might be different, Los Alamos always seems to produce young runners who step into role left by seniors.
Sophomore Duane Sena went from being on the C-team as a freshman to becoming the Hilltoppers’ No. 1 runner this season. He took second in the 4A race, finishing second to the Huskies’ Rendon Kuykendall in 16:16.68.
Sena came onto Montoya’s radar with his performance during the track season in the spring, as he broke the 5-minute mile barrier. He hasn’t let go of the opportunity since.
“It felt great that I’m starting to move up,” Sena said. “I feel like I belong near the top and try to push myself even harder to get faster.”
Saturday was also a day of missed opportunities, as St. Michael’s finished just outside the podium in fourth place with 100 points. It was seven points behind Navajo Prep for third, and Horsemen head coach Lenny Gurule said it was disappointing.
However, he felt the finish could be a motivating factor for the team, which returns all but one runner. That includes junior Landen Sandoval, who never participated in the sport until this year but managed a fifth-place finish to lead the way.
“This should drive them to work harder and be inspiration for next year,” Gurule said.