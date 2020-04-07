The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on last month’s high school state basketball tournament and state spirit competitions in The Pit is roughly half a million dollars, according New Mexico Activities Association Executive Director Sally Marquez.
Toss in the cancellation of the spring sports championship events and the NMAA’s projected setback climbs even higher.
The annual state basketball tournament is the NMAA’s largest source of revenue, followed by the football playoffs and then the annual spirit competition.
The NMAA got through the first two days of the state basketball tournaments last month before Marquez heeded the advice of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials and decided to stage the final three days of the weeklong event without fans.
The NMAA then canceled the spirit competition and followed that two weeks later by calling off the remainder of the spring sports seasons, which culminate each May with numerous championship events for golf, baseball, tennis, softball and track and field.
“So we lost two out of our three largest [events] back to back,” Marquez said. “Between those two alone, we’re probably estimating $500,000. We’re seeing a loss of, I would say, between spring sports, spirit and basketball, we’re looking at about $650,000.”
The NMAA does have a security net in the form of an emergency fund that will cover the losses and keep the association moving forward. It allows the staff to remain in place and the state’s governing body for high school sports to navigate what amounts to the most troubling time in its history.
“I think I’ve worked harder now than when all this first happened just because you have to be on top of everything,” Marquez said. “It’s just been a lot, but it’s OK. It’s OK.”
The NMAA is in the middle of a three-year contract with UNM for exclusive rights to The Pit and the use of its baseball, softball and track venues for respective state tournaments in March and May between 2019 and 2021. The agreement calls for the NMAA to pay 9 percent of its gross ticket sales for use of The Pit and 7 percent for the other facilities.
Marquez said the NMAA has every intention of negotiating a contract extension with UNM but didn’t say if the association will angle for new terms. The state basketball tournament and The Pit have become synonymous over the years. Huge crowds file into the building by the tens of thousands, making it the state’s largest amateur sporting event.
It doesn’t come cheap, though.
In a normal year, Marquez said, the NMAA spends approximately $25,000 per day to rent The Pit. All revenue generated from parking at the arena — at $5 per vehicle — goes to the university, and the NMAA is obligated to pay half the cost to feed tournament staff, volunteers, coaches and media members during the event.
There is a $1 million liability insurance clause in the five-page contract, but it’s only there in the event of catastrophic structural failure or personal injuries that force events to be canceled.
“We’re taking a loss and, you know, they’re taking a loss as well,” Marquez said. “When we don’t sell tickets, that’s where their revenue comes from and it also comes from the parking. We’re not taking any liability on it.”
There are financial considerations for cancellation. Tucked into the back of the contract, it’s stipulated that notification must be given at least 60 days in advance. That was the case for the spring sports championships but not so for the state spirit competition in late March.
In either scenario, Marquez said, the clauses do not apply since the pandemic and subsequent demands from government officials to stay at home nullify the terms. Neither party, she said, is liable to pay a penalty.
Looking back, Marquez admits she and her staff are still trying to come to grips with the pandemic. Life without athletics for the state’s biggest amateur sports entity is not an easy thing.
Thankfully, she said, she has not heard of a single positive coronavirus diagnosis from any fan, athlete, coach or worker at last month’s state basketball tournament.
“No, and that’s a good thing,” she said. “The thought of having someone sick sitting there in The Pit and getting someone else infected is scary. I’m just so thankful to get out of there with everyone healthy. I mean, this is a hard thing for all of us to deal with, but I can’t imagine how bad it would have been to see something start there and spread to other people just watching a game.”
