The Demons are in, the Jaguars are out, the Horsemen have been sent on the road and the undefeated Phoenix got next to no love from the selection committee.
Saturday night’s big reveal of the scaled-down and drastically delayed 2021 State Basketball Championships lacked the usual pomp and circumstance of years past. Gone this year was the online selection show with a panel of experts breaking down each bracket. Gone, too, were the watch parties that have become a rite of passage for teams from every corner of the state.
In its place was a very COVID-19 mode of operations, one where the New Mexico Activities Association look a low-key approach and posted each of the 10 brackets over an eight-minute span on its Twitter account. Three of those brackets lack any Santa Fe-area teams, including both 1A draws on the boys’ and girls’ sides.
The other vacancy came in the 5A girls, where Capital and Santa Fe were both shut out in a field headlined by powerhouse programs Hobbs and Volcano Vista.
The most suspense came in the very last bracket to hit the air, boys Class 5A. Despite finishing in a tie with Los Lunas for the District 5-5A title, Santa Fe High was very much an at-large bubble team. Only district champions received automatic bids while the others were by invitation only.
Since 5A has five districts, it left no margin for error in a season in which a number of top-quality teams were floating on the bubble by Saturday night.
The Demons (9-3), who have now won at least a share of a district title three years in a row and established themselves as one or the premier programs at the state's highest level, were handed the No. 8 seed and will travel to No. 1 Cleveland on Tuesday.
Santa Fe’s inclusion in the tournament meant Capital’s season had ended. The Jaguars finished third in District 5-5A behind the Demons and Los Lunas; no district had three teams get bids to the postseason.
As suspenseful as Santa Fe’s fate was, the revelation that undefeated defending state champion Las Cruces was somehow seeded No. 3 and will face No. 6 Los Lunas was perhaps the most surprising thing of Saturday's announcement.
Las Cruces is the only unbeaten team remaining in 5A, handing Alamogordo its only two losses of the season. Alamogordo (10-2) and La Cueva (8-2) were the biggest snubs of the big-school bracket, but their stories were not unique on a Saturday night that saw several state-level teams not get bids to the postseason.
In a year during which the pandemic delayed the prep basketball season nearly four months, cut the regular season from 26 games to 12 and pushed the state championships back eight weeks, the annual tournament takes on a much different look this year.
Playoff games begin Monday and championship games begin as early as Thursday in The Pit, the site for all 10 state finals.
The familiar 16-team brackets were cut in half this year, and all quarterfinal and semifinal games will be hosted by the teams with the better record — assuming neither team has to travel more than three hours, in which case it would require a neutral site. Such is the case in boys’ Class 3A where Robertson, the top overall seed, was matched up with No. 8 Cobre. While times and locations for all games will be announced Sunday, that one will likely take place in Socorro or somewhere closer to the Albuquerque metro area.
That same bracket has St. Michael’s as the No. 5 seed. An at-large entry, the Horsemen overcame a shaky start because of contact tracing and injuries. They will travel to Albuquerque on Monday to face No. 4 Sandia Prep. Ironically the two teams were scheduled to meet Saturday afternoon but had the game canceled when Prep’s district slate created a conflict after a number of postponements and delays.
Española Valley’s boys are the 4-seed in the Class 4A draw while the school’s high-scoring and red-hot girls team was handed the No. 2 seed and will stay home on Tuesday to play No. 7 St. Pius. The Lady Sundevils are one of six one-loss teams in what promises to be the most competitive bracket of them all.
Española's girls won its district games by an average of nearly 50 points, but their side of the bracket means a potential semifinal matchup at home against either No. 3 Bernalillo or No. 6 Kirtland Central.
The small-school ranks has some of the familiar names (Pecos boys), some of the unexpected clubs (Monte del Sol boys) and some of the underappreciated teams (Academy for Technology and the Classics girls). The four-time defending Pecos boys are the No. 3 seed in Class 2A and will host Escalante on Monday. The 1-seed in that bracket is unbeaten Rehoboth, which will host Monte del Sol on Monday.
The fact that the Dragons are still kicking is one of the better stories of the postseason. Handed a second chance when district rival Estancia shut down its program in the final week of the season due to health concerns, Monte del Sol got a well-earned trip to the playoffs as the 2-2A champion.
ATC is one of three undefeated teams in the girls’ 2A bracket, led by top-seeded Pecos (11-0) and No. 5 Tatum (9-0). The Phoenix (12-0) won all but one game by at least 15 points and punched their first-ever trip to the tournament by rolling to the District 2-2A title behind the state’s all-time winningest girls coach, Ron Drake.
They got little to show for it, getting dispatched to a game against No. 2 Lordsburg in a game that will likely be played at a neutral site on Monday afternoon.
