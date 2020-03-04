Together, Salome Romp and Courtney Brookover formed one of the most potent offensive combinations in Santa Fe High volleyball history.
So it was a appropriate that the two seniors elected to announce their college selections together Wednesday.
Romp, a 5-foot-9 outside hitter, signed to play at Newman University in Wichita, Kan., an NCAA Division II program in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Brookover, a 5-9 setter, signed to play for Adams State College in Alamosa, Colo., a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference member.
The pair were a distinguished combination on the court, as Brookover recorded 1,214 assists in two years with the Demonettes after playing at Desert Academy for her eighth grade and freshman year. Brookover averaged 37.8 assists in her senior season and earned All-District 2-5A honors.
Meanwhile, Romp established herself as one of the most prolific hitters in the program’s history. She had 1,148 kills in a four-year career that included a Class 5A second-team All-State honor as a junior. In her final year, Romp had a 15.9 kills-per-match average, and her total of 333 kills was second-best in 5A.
Both of them said they had plenty of interest from schools both in and out of the state, but they added that it was a relief to finally make the decision so they could prepare for the next phase of their lives.
“It was frustrating not knowing what your next step and where you’re going to go,” Romp said. “Just being able to say, ‘Yeah, we’re going here,’ is just so great.”
“We also put in a lot of hard work to get to this point,” Brookover said. “I think all of our hard work, as individuals and has a team, made it all come together.”
Both of them said their schools made them feel comfortable and accepted right away.
“At Adams, when I went to go visit, I just loved how it is a huge family and how everyone is so kind and nice,” Brookover said. “I really like the coaches there. And the facilities and everywhere I went, I was happy and having a good time.”
Romp took her visit to Newman a couple of weeks ago and felt at ease with the city and the players. She also has family who live in the Kansas City area, so Romp said she was very familiar with the Midwest.
“I just fell in love with it there,” Romp said. “The vibe is just fantastic. I fit in completely there. It’s a small , live campus, but it’s within Wichita, which is like a good-sized city. And it’s a great, competitive program.”
While Romp and Brookover will try to add to their personal legacies, Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams said they did their part in establishing the Demonettes as a respectable 5A program, as consecutive 5A appearances can attest.
“We hope that next year, we have twice as many girls signing — that’s our goal,” Adams said. “We really hope that we have a lot more seniors wanting to play at the next level.”
