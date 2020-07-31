The University of New Mexico men’s basketball program formally announced Friday the addition of assistant coach Scott Padgett to Paul Weir's staff. An All-American in his playing days at Kentucky, Padgett played in the NBA for eight seasons before becoming a coach.
He served as head coach at Samford from 2014-20 following stints as an assistant at Manhattan and Samford.
He played for Rick Pitino in college, leading the Wildcats to the national championship game in 1997 and 1998. The Wildcats won the title in '98.
"Scott comes to us at the perfect time,” Weir said. “His experiences both as a player and a coach are terrific opportunities for myself, our staff and our players to learn from as we continue to grow forward."
Padgett coached Samford to its only postseason win in 2017.
His son, Logan, will transfer from Samford to UNM and join the Lobos' roster as a walk-on. A 6-foot-6 forward, he will be a sophomore.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.