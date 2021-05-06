ALBUQUERQUE — Raised in Albuquerque’s South Valley and educated in the ways of high school basketball at Rio Grande, Gabriel Martinez seemed the perfect fit when he was hired as Española Valley’s boys basketball program two years ago.
On Thursday night inside Del Norte’s gym following a season-ending 58-51 overtime loss in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament, a demonstration of how he has cemented his place in the Sundevils’ culture was shown as he and his players began to exit the visitor’s locker room.
One by one, a Sundevil decked out in the team’s black sweatsuit came up to their coach for a long embrace. After a bear hug and a few private words exchanged with junior center Ollie Fell, Martinez said he truly felt love for each and every one of his players.
In a game that had its fair share of intense moments that included heated exchanges between each team’s coach and the referees, Martinez said he gathered himself before addressing his team after the game behind closed doors.
“I said you came in here and fought your heart out,” he said. “A few little things go our way and we’re walking out of here with a win.”
Jordan Duda had 15 points and Garrett May 10 to lead Española, which ends its season 10-4 after a third straight undefeated regular season run through District 2-4A. Seeded No. 4, the Sundevils were seeking their fifth trip to the state finals in 11 years. It’s their journey together the last two seasons that have made Martinez fall in love with a city that reminds him of his upbringing in Albuquerque’s South Valley. Like Rio Grande’s community feel, Española is a place that embraces its heroes and wears its emotions on its sleeve.
Those emotions boiled over a few times Thursday. Facing 4A’s top seed on its home court, the Sundevils led during most of regulation before fading in the extra session. They snapped a 26-all halftime tie with an 11-0 run to open the second half, but immediately surrendered a 10-0 run that set up a sprint to the finish.
The most damaging aspect of Del Norte’s rally was the guy wearing No. 1, Knights guard Estevan DeVargas. A 5-foot-8 sophomore, he sparked the comeback by scoring six unanswered points on a 3-point shot and three free throws. He later connected on a pair of huge buckets in the fourth quarter when Española was threatening to run away with it.
“Give credit where credit’s due,” Martinez said. “[DeVargas] hit some big shots and he made plays.”
The plan, Martinez said, wasn’t to stop DeVargas. He wanted his team to dictate pace with defense and a quick-strike offense. The former worked brilliantly as Del Norte (11-1) missed 11 of its first 13 shots with four turnovers in the final six minutes of the opening quarter. That pace ground the scoring to a minimum. In exchange, it created a physical brand of play where the two teams combined for 23 fouls in the first half. It led to foul trouble for the Sundevils as three starters had three each by halftime. One of the more interesting calls of the first half was when Fell was assessed a technical foul when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after flushing a two-handed dunk. “I don’t understand that one,” Martinez said.
In truth, there was a lot to Thursday’s game that neither coach understood. With fouls mounting and the clock winding down, it led to a tight finish in which neither team led by more than two points in the final five minutes. The Sundevils had a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes when Fell was fouled and was sent to the line. He hit one of two free throws to tie it at 49, but Del Norte held the ball for the final 98 seconds of regulation.
The Knights never trailed in overtime, scoring the first three points and getting a late bucket by May called off when he was whistled for charging. His shot would have cut Del Norte’s lead to 54-53 with 1:14 left in OT, but it led to four unanswered points by the Knights to close things out.
Still standing outside his team’s locker room well after Thursday’s game had ended, Martinez and his players were greeted in the foyer of the empty gym by a couple dozen of their fans. When cheers erupted outside the doors that separated his group from the fans, he said it’s the reason why he’s happy to have found a landing spot in a town that reminds him of his youth. “It’s home,” he said.
Martinez had a standout college career at Northern New Mexico College, earning NAIA All-America status and later becoming the team’s assistant coach and the school’s associate athletic director.
“I haven’t left,” Martinez said. “I bought my first house in Española. I’m from [Albuquerque] but I never moved back after Northern.”
