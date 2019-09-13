Sunny skies and warm temperatures.
For the past eight years, the Santa Fe Thunder Half Marathon has enjoyed the kind of conditions that almost any running event would want. Joseph Karnes, the race director for Global Running that puts on the event, said the closest the Santa Fe Thunder came to any type of inclement weather was several years ago when a Saturday evening thunderstorm swept through Northern New Mexico.
It left an impression on the people who were staying at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, the finish line for the half marathon.
“There was one bolt of lightning, and I don’t know if it hit Buffalo Thunder or not, but the thunder shook the building,” Karnes said with a chuckle. “If you can hear anything when you’re sleeping in a room at Buffalo Thunder, it’s really loud. But that was the talk Sunday morning.”
Karnes hopes that the focus for Sunday’s race will stay mainly on the competitors. He expects close to 1,500 participants at this year’s Santa Fe Thunder, which features a 5-kilometer race and a 1-mile walk/run along with the half marathon course that starts at Fort Marcy Complex. Karnes said this year’s elite division for the half marathon might be the Santa Fe Thunder’s most competitive field.
The men’s division has Ethopian Belete Assafa, who trains in Flagstaff, Ariz., and has a top half-marathon time of 1 hour, 2 minutes. He will stare down a group of three Kenyan runners, led by Dominic Korir, who ran a 1:12:39 at the America’s Finest City race in San Diego last month.
The women’s side likely will come down to a duel between Ethiopian Mamitu Daska and Santa Fe’s Sarah Kiptoo. Daska comes in with a personal best of 1:06 in the half marathon and set the course record at Germany’s Frankfurt Marathon in 2011 with a 2:21:59 mark. Kiptoo was the 2016 Santa Fe Thunder champion, and has a personal best time of 1:11 in half marathons.
“[Daska] is top notch and the gentleman from Ethiopia is a very fast runner, as well,” Karnes said. “There will be a bunch of Kenyans, so I wonder if there will be team tactics, kinda like what they do in the Olympics.”
Karnes said one change organizers made with the event was to adjust the 5K course to eliminate a couple of steep hills that proved to be challenging for runners.
“The course is much easier,” Karnes said. “It’s not flat. It will still have some rolling hills in the middle, and anybody who has run the course knows what I’m talking about.”
Santa Fe Thunder Half Marathon
When: Sunday
Where: Starting line for the half marathon is at Fort Marcy Complex, with finish at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino. The 5-kilometer run and 1-mile walk are at the casino.
Times: All races (half marathon, 5K, 1-mile walk) start at 7:30 a.m.
Registration: Saturday is the last day to register. It can be done at the Global Running and Art Festival at the Poeh Cultural Center (78 Cities of Gold Road) from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $70 for the half marathon, $35 for the 5K and $30 for the walk.