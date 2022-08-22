Week One does not a season make. But it sure can be suggestive.

The opening week of the 2022 prep football season revealed a hint of the identities the city schools might develop as the weeks grow into months. If you were fans of Santa Fe High, Santa Fe Indian School and St. Michael’s, you were left with more questions than answers.

Meanwhile, the lone city school that can bask in the glow of an opening-week win — the Capital Jaguars — showed they are better, but just how much remains to be seen. So, let’s take a deeper dive into the four city schools and what we can take from just one week.

