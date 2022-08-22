Week One does not a season make. But it sure can be suggestive.
The opening week of the 2022 prep football season revealed a hint of the identities the city schools might develop as the weeks grow into months. If you were fans of Santa Fe High, Santa Fe Indian School and St. Michael’s, you were left with more questions than answers.
Meanwhile, the lone city school that can bask in the glow of an opening-week win — the Capital Jaguars — showed they are better, but just how much remains to be seen. So, let’s take a deeper dive into the four city schools and what we can take from just one week.
Santa Fe High
Numbers are great, but experience is just as important. The Demons showed they were not quite ready for prime time in a 56-12 drubbing at the hands of Albuquerque West Mesa. Outside of a 10-minute stretch in which it cut a 21-0 deficit to 28-12 late in the first half, Santa Fe High was outclassed by the Mustangs.
It helps when the best athlete on the field — West Mesa’s Elijah Brody — is also the coach’s son. Brody showed poise, skill and athleticism as he toyed with the Demons defense, but Santa Fe High was not as bad as it looked. West Mesa benefited from the lack of experience the Demons showed on both sides of the ball. They also carried over a nasty trait from last year’s squad of not playing well on the road. If Santa Fe High can cure that, success will come.
The schedule is beefed up, with nondistrict games against state contenders Roswell (in Class 5A), 4A favorites Silver and Lovington, as well as traditional rival St. Michael’s, one of the teams to beat in 3A. Then, there is District 5-6A foe Los Lunas, which entered the season as the No. 3 team in 6A, according to coaches in the classification.
The schedule is ripe for the Demons to win games that could be crucial in getting a strong seed, but that is the crux. They have to win a couple for the strategy to work.
Capital
The Jaguars looked like world beaters in dominating a young 4A Grants team, and it was clear the team is light years ahead of where it was at this point last August. Capital is faster and more physical.
The goal of getting the ball to playmakers and out of the hands of senior quarterback Julian Muñoz worked to an extent. He still ran for two touchdowns, threw for another and led the team with 127 rushing yards. However, Francisco Diaz had 121 yards and three touchdowns, while Juan Muñoz also broke the century mark and Javier Martinez had a touchdown catch.
Still, the Jaguars beat up on a struggling 4A school. Up next is a St. Michael’s squad they have not beaten in 17 years. The common axiom is that a 6A school should beat a 3A team, but it took Santa Fe High 12 years to beat the Horsemen, which they did last year. Perhaps it is Capital’s turn.
The nondistrict schedule will test the Jaguars, and games against 6A foes Alamogordo and Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy will be better barometers of where they stand in the 6A pecking order. But those two programs combined for just four wins in 2021 — the same number Capital had last year.
St. Michael’s
The Horsemen showed their defense is state championship caliber, holding Taos to just 134 yards of total offense in a 20-8 win. It was that side of the ball that carried St. Michael’s to the 3A championship game.
The pressing questions are all on the offensive side. The alternating quarterback rotation of Zach Martinez and Jacob Katko should be interpreted as a distressing sign. Another football axiom is that when you have two quarterbacks share a starting spot, you really don’t have a starting quarterback.
If anything, Martinez and Katko are two pieces of a whole quarterback. Martinez can throw the ball, while Katko brings a toughness.
The job should eventually go to Martinez, but his accuracy and poise in the pocket have to improve.
The weapons are there for the Horsemen to thrive in 3A, and that was evident from the explosive plays from running back Marcus Leyba and tight end Tavon Lozada. The quarterback has to tie those pieces together.
Santa Fe Indian School
The roster is bigger and the players are stronger and faster. But the Braves will struggle with overcoming injuries for at least another year. Losing three starting players is like losing six because they also start on the defensive side.
Cuba took advantage of that in a 49-6 win, and Saturday offers little respite. The Socorro Warriors, considered a 3A favorite, will come to town Saturday as the replacement for the Fort Wingate Bears, who canceled their game with SFIS.
Don’t expect a 5-1 start like the Braves had last season, but if they can endure the matchup with the Warriors, they should get better. Awaiting them after that are Pojoaque Valley, Española Valley, Laguna-Acoma and McCurdy.
All of those are winnable games. And a 4-2 mark could be advantageous once the District 2-3A season starts. SFIS will benefit from playing St. Michael’s, Las Vegas Robertson, Raton and West Las Vegas since all four will surely remain ranked inside the top six once the regular season ends.
If the Braves can make it to Week 11 — which they didn’t last year and it cost them a spot in the 3A playoffs — there could be a postseason berth in their future.