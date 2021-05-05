Move over Pecos boys. It’s time for the girls to shine.
On a day when the Panthers saw their run for a fifth straight state title come to an end, Pecos fans could rejoice in the girls team advancing to The Pit on Friday. Thanks to 17 points from senior guard Alexis Gonzales, the Lady Panthers easily handled Tatum, 66-46, in a Class 2A semifinal Wednesday evening.
Both teams played neutral site games — the boys played at Portales, while the girls were at Santa Rosa — in accordance with New Mexico Activities Association guidelines to limit travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
It took the sting off the boys team’s 61-43 2A semifinal loss to Jal, but it also paved the way for the girls program to win its second 2A title in the past three years.
Pecos, the top seed in the girls bracket, will take on No. 2 Lordsburg at 6:30 p.m. Friday in The Pit.
“It is exciting stuff,” Pecos girls coach Bryan Gonzales said. “It’s stressful, but it’s also exciting.”
Then again, there isn’t much stress when Pecos used a 21-3 run to finish the first half and take a 41-14 lead into the locker room. Coach Gonzales said his team attacked the basket, which led to plenty of trips to the free-throw line. The Lady Panthers (13-0) hit 14 of 18 in the first half to buoy their run.
The key factor in building a large lead, Bryan Gonzales said, was pressure.
“Our girls just came out and were on it,” the coach said. “They were being patient and getting traps and jumping the passing lanes and getting steals.”
On the offensive end, balance was everywhere for Pecos. Leading scorer Trinity Herrera had 12 of her 14 points in the second and third quarters, while Savannah Ortiz scored all 13 of her points in the first half. Alexis Gonzales exploded for 10 points in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers exploded for 25 points.
Herrera and Gonzales played key roles on the 2018-19 Pecos team that won its first state title, with Herrera scoring five points during a crucial 9-2 run in overtime against Mescalero Apache in the 2A title game that gave the Lady Panthers a 47-40 lead. But Bryan Gonzales pointed out championship experience also comes from Mistidawn Roybal and Ortiz, who were on Pecos’ 2018 cross-country title team as well as the back-to-back runner-up groups since then.
Even with that wealth of big-event experience, Bryan Gonzales said success on Friday comes down to execution.
“Championship experience is important to a certain point,” coach Gonzales said. “When it comes down to it, we just need to play our game and play hard and play controlled and stay aggressive. The game, whatever your championship experience is, has to be played the same way.”
2A boys
Pecos’ smaller, lithe lineup couldn’t match up size-wise with the big, burly posts Jal had, so they had to push the tempo. That’s hard to do when the ball doesn’t go into the basket.
Pecos hit just 19 of 64 shots and didn’t make a 3-pointer until Dana Benavidez drained one with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter to trim Jal’s lead to 47-36 in a battle of Panthers in Portales.
Jal (14-0) simply pounded the middle behind its pair of 6-footers in Alexavier Carreon and Josh Cervantes. The duo combined for 39 points, with Cervantes leading the way with 22. The duo scored 16 of the team’s 17 points to build a 17-11 lead early in the second quarter. Cervantes carved up Pecos for 13 points in the second half, as he slashed and banged his way into the paint against smaller defenders.
His baseline drive with 3:26 left in the third, in which Cervantes dribbled from the left wing to the right before driving to the basket for a nifty layup with nary a green-and-gold jersey in front of him, made the score 38-25.
The only drama came in the final 5 minutes, as Jal hit a 4-minute, 22-seond drought that gave Pecos fans hope that a miraculous comeback was possible. However, the lead only fell to 53-43 on Isaiah Sandoval’s putback with 1:38 left in the game, and Jal iced the win by hitting eight of 10 free throws in the final 52 seconds.
Jal takes on No. 1 Rehoboth Christian for the 2A title at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Pecos finished its season at 11-4.
