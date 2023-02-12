Well, it was nice while it lasted for the Española Valley boys basketball team.

The Sundevils entered the District 2-4A season with a 2-16 record and no hopes of advancing to the Class 4A State Tournament — unless they win the district title. That seemed to be the case through the first five games as the Sundevils were tied with Taos for first place at 4-1.

This week, however, brought the team back to Earth, as Moriarty and Los Alamos beat Española to push it back to third place. The Hilltoppers downed the Sundevils 51-41 on Saturday in Edward Medina Gymnasium, getting a measure of revenge for a 49-48 loss Jan. 26 that was decided on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

