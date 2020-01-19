And then there were two.
The ever-changing landscape of the Pecos League will have just two teams in New Mexico for the 2020 season after the league’s very first club, the White Sands Pupfish, were disbanded on New Year’s Eve. That leaves Santa Fe and Roswell as the only teams left in the state.
The only teams remaining from the Pecos League’s inaugural 2011 season are Roswell and Alpine. Santa Fe and Trinidad were added a year later and together the Fuego, Roswell, Alpine, Trinidad and, until now, White Sands, formed the backbone of the constantly evolving independent baseball league.
There have been 27 different cities from the Pacific Coast to Kansas to host teams during the league’s first nine years, including clubs in Taos, Las Vegas, Raton, Ruidoso, Alamogordo and Las Cruces.
The 2020 slate will have 12 teams for the fourth straight season with six teams in each division. The only change in the Fuego’s Mountain Division has White Sands being replaced by Tucson, which leaves the Pacific Division to make room for the league’s expansion into Bay Area towns Martinez (the Mackerel), Pittsburg (Anchors) and Santa Cruz (Seaweed).
In case you’re wondering, it’s a quaint 1,450-mile, 24-hour drive from the league’s westernmost city in Martinez, Calif., to its easternmost in Garden City, Kan., which explains why the teams from the two divisions will rarely meet in 2020. Santa Fe does not have a single regular season game scheduled against anyone from the Pacific Division.
It’s not often The New Mexican sports department gets to talk about itself — much less in “Notes from the North” — but Will Webber deserves a mention.
Webber, a nine-year veteran of the sports department, won the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year award for the state on Jan. 13. It is the second time Webber won the award, as he was named New Mexico’s top sportswriter in 2012. Webber is The New Mexican’s fourth reporter to win the award, joining Pancho Morris (a nine-time winner), Tommy Trujillo (four times) and Lee Yobbi (twice).
Congrats, Will.
Have a Frito Pie at Pojoaque Valley on the house.
Northern New Mexico was rocked hard over the past week by the deaths of Moriarty High School student-athletes Pedro and Mateo Sandoval, and Haleigh Mary Bustos, the 1-year-old daughter of New Mexico Highlands University interim head volleyball coach Karli Salazar. But the community rallied around the grieving families via GoFundMe.
An account for the Sandoval brothers to raise money to cover funeral costs hit $42,568 as of Sunday afternoon, almost tripling the $15,000 goal. Meanwhile, an account set up for the families of Salazar and Justin Bustos, Haleigh’s father, raised $14,905 to cover funeral costs.
Those interested in contributing to either fund can be found at the following links:
UNM’s athletics department shared the results of an extensive fan survey and, well, let’s just say the feedback was strong.
They want more halftime entertainment, they want more promotions, they want Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy — where have they been all year, anyway? Anyone? Bueller? Also, students are asking for transportation to and from games to help fill those giant gaping holes of empty seats in the bleachers.
One of the primary complaints was the distribution of season tickets and parking passes, a valid point considering the school’s partnership with a new ticketing promoter, Paciolan, has not gone well. In some cases, season ticket packages didn’t arrive on time and parking passes were distributed with a punch-hole system for the entire year rather than one game at a time.
Promotions? A little help here, please. Marketing and promos have been a disaster. The men’s basketball team welcomed back legends like Kenny Thomas, Michael Cooper and Gary Colson this season without so much as a peep beforehand. Imagine the surprise when Coop came walking into the building and it felt like a genuine surprise to everyone, including some staff. A little advance notification would have been nice.
Also an issue is The Pit’s sound system and the general “meh” feel to the pregame hype video before the team is announced. And halftime? How about something other than T-shirt tosses and introduction of sponsors? Fans apparently want more of the dance team, halfcourt shots and even the wildly popular baby race that was merely a one-time thing earlier this season.
Finally, what gives with no mascots? Lobo Louie and Lucy have been nowhere to be seen because, the school says, of a lack of interested people willing to don the costumes and mingle with fans. Imagine going to an Isotopes game and Orbit isn’t there because no one wants to play the part. Crazy.
The Pecos boys basketball team steps out of the Class 2A world and takes one of the top 5A teams Friday. The Panthers plays Clovis in a nondistrict game in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gymnasium on Friday at 6:30 p.m. It is the second time Pecos, the three-time reigning state champion, plays a 5A school this season, but this one was on the schedule from the start.
The Panthers played Santa Fe High in the semifinals of the Al Armendariz Tournament at Capital, losing 81-73 for their only loss of the season. They play a Clovis team that is 13-5 and coming off a 58-48 win over Albuquerque Volcano Vista, the second-ranked team in 5A according to MaxPreps.com’s Freeman rankings. Clovis is No. 7, while Pecos is the top team in 2A.
Last one here, turn out the lights.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams at the University of New Mexico have lost a combined six players (three each team) since the start of the season. The men’s subtractions are Carlton Bragg (kicked off), JJ Caldwell (indefinite suspension) and Drue Drinnon (transfer). The women have lost Bride Kennedy-Hopoate (quit), Najala Howell (quit) and Jayla Everett (transfer).
And there’s still another five weeks left in the regular season.
