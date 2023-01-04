“Torrez Strong” is alive and well — it’s just mostly unspoken.
The last time the Mesa Vista girls basketball team broke their team huddle with that phrase — in honor of former coaches Leonard Torrez Sr. and Jr., who died from COVID-19 complications in January 2022 — was the first day of practice for the 2022-23 season in November.
The goal is to use it one last time, for the Class 2A state championship game in March.
“They get so pumped about that,” Mesa Vista head coach Jesse Boies said. “It kinda motivated them. We all know they are there and we still miss them. They will always be in our hearts forever.”
The Torrezes were in their hearts at this point last year, as an 8-0 Lady Trojans team prepared for the Northern Rio Grande Tournament without them as they battled the effects of the coronavirus. The father-and-son duo passed away Jan. 14, 2022, but their legacy remains with the players they left behind.
In the case of Kylie Torrez, she is a daughter and granddaughter who remains to carry on the torch.
“In my mind, I will always being doing it for them,” Kylie said. “This season has been different [regarding how the team is honoring her dad and granddad]. I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s just different not having that weight on our shoulders.”
This time, it’s just sky-high expectations.
A year later, Mesa Vista is again 8-0 heading into the NRG Tournament as first-round action begins Thursday in Española Valley’s Edward Medina Gymnasium. But the Lady Trojans are more mature and better prepared to take on the challenge of being the top seed in the tournament.
They advanced through the first two rounds last year before Escalante derailed the feel-good story with a 79-53 win in the championship game. Mesa Vista struggled after that loss, going 9-8 the rest of the year and losing at eventual state champion Clayton in the 2A quarterfinals.
Boies said an offseason of playing bigger schools in the state and in a tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., helped the Lady Trojans grow as a unit and understand what it takes to reach the next level. He also upgraded the schedule, playing (and beating) reigning District 2-4A champion Taos and 4A school Moriarty. The Lady Trojans also played two teams ranked in top five in 2A, according to MaxPreps.com, in Dulce and Santa Rosa. They could see the No. 7 (Peñasco) and No. 3 teams (Escalante) in the next two rounds of the tournament after playing McCurdy in the finale of Thursday night’s girls action.
The Lady Trojans have shown they are a physical, up-tempo team that can play any style — but prefer to push the ball at every chance. That part of the Lady Trojans’ DNA was there before Boies graduated from assistant coach to head coach over the summer.
“We pretty much came from the same experience and the same mindset,” Boies said. “We like to push the tempo, but I would tell Leonard [Jr.] all the time, we got to press.”
If any player has grown comfortable in her role, it was sophomore Tana Lopez. While she led the team in scoring as a freshman, she struggled after the deaths of her coaches. Boies said Lopez, who was close to the younger Torrez, matured a lot in the offseason and is playing with a looseness that wasn’t apparent last year. Even better, she is averaging 15.6 points per game — an increase of almost two points from last season.
“She is really enjoying the game this year,” Boies said. “There is no pressure on her. Before games, I always tell Tana, ‘What do shooters do?’ She says, ‘Shooters shoot,’ and she usually does.”
That rule doesn’t apply to just her. Boies said all his players have the green light if they are open. If anything, a way to get a seat on the bench is to pass up an open look. That philosophy has led to five players averaging at least six points a game.
The Lady Trojans’ success is more than just scoring. They are allowing just under 40 points per game and are coming off a convincing 59-23 thrashing of 3A Albuquerque Sandia Prep in which they held the Lady Sundevils to just nine first-half points. Mesa Vista’s press is one reason for that, but Boies also credits a pair of coach’s daughters for setting the tone. His daughter, Isabella Boies, and Kylie Torrez, the daughter of Leonard Torrez Jr., are fierce defenders, Jesse Boies said. He credits a summer of playing 4A and 5A Albuquerque schools, as well as heading to Las Vegas, Nev., to play teams from all over the West in creating a tough, physical mindset.
“We’re playing teams with girls who are 6-foot, 150 and 160 pounds and they run the court like our point guards,” Boies said. “I said to the girls, ‘Either we start getting physical or this will be a long summer.’ ”
That style was needed, since Boies upgraded the schedule. The Lady Trojans gutted out a 55-51 win over Taos on Dec. 8, and two games against Dulce have come down to the wire. The second game was for the championship of the Ben Luján Tournament at Pojoaque Valley, which Mesa Vista won by a 48-46 score as Lopez scored nine points in the fourth quarter and hit three of four free throws to seal the win.
There is a strong possibility the two teams play again for the NGR title. They already have a second regular-season meeting set up Jan. 10 in Dulce, so there is a chance the teams will play each other five times this season. Boies said he’s fine with that, since the Lady Hawks are ranked No. 5 in 2A.
Isabella Boies said the atmosphere for the Ben Luján Tournament championship was electric, as fans for both teams filled Ben Luján Gymnasium, the former home of the NRG Tournament.
“Both games have been crazy — loud and crazy,” Isabella said. “It was packed in there and pretty intense. But that’s what gets me going.”
The Lady Trojans hope they can sustain that electricity and energy for a run through March — and get one more chance to show they are “Torrez Strong.”