Two straight wins to end the regular season, a first since 2016.
A bona fide winning streak (albeit of the miniature variety) in conference play, a first since November of that same season.
Two straight wins against league rivals who traditionally kick sand in their face, giving a sense of momentum and confidence heading into a future that, until a couple of weeks ago, seemed cloudy amid a 14-game losing streak.
So all seems right in the land of Lobos football, right?
“Any time you finish 2-5, I don’t think you can consider that a successful season,” said University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales.
It may seem like a pragmatic assessment after his Lobos finished their truncated 2020 coronavirus campaign Saturday night with a 49-39 win over Fresno State in Las Vegas, Nev. But it underscored the idea that Gonzales expects more out of a program for which he has much loftier goals.
The first-year coach received a congratulatory text from former Lobos head coach Dennis Franchione after the Lobos snapped the 14-game skid Dec. 5 against Wyoming. Gonzales was a walk-on for Franchione in the 1990s, beginning a Lobo career that started as a player, continued as a graduate assistant, then evolved into a few years as an assistant coach under Rocky Long.
Hired away as an assistant coach from Arizona State on Dec. 17 of last year, Gonzales can only marvel at the journey he’s undertaken during his first 12 months on the job.
“This year has been pretty wild,” he said. “You take a job that you think you’re prepared for and everybody — I mean coach Long has done it for a long time — you think you know what you’re doing going into to be a head coach and you have no idea.”
The Lobos burned through five quarterbacks in just seven games as injuries took a toll, ending the season with local boy-turned hero Isaiah Chavez at the helm for the final two games. A walk-on who, according to Gonzales, probably earned a scholarship over the eight-day span between Wyoming and Fresno State, the Rio Rancho High product was nearly flawless in Saturday’s win that saw UNM’s offense erupt for seven touchdowns.
Three scores were by running back Bobby Cole, who gave all the credit to the team’s offensive line, a group that came into the season with just eight able-bodied players.
“They’re some dudes that you want to be led by,” said Cele, who rushed for 138 yards Saturday. “[Klye] Stapley, Teton [Saltes], they do everything right, you know? Especially being in a bubble you have days where you just don’t want to do it, know what I’m saying? You don’t want to do it and seeing those dudes do everything right is, like, ‘Oh OK, it can be done.’ ”
While the Lobos celebrated their senior class before Saturday’s game, NCAA rules addressing the impact of the coronavirus allow all seniors to come back and play an extra year in 2021. Both Stapley and Saltes are seniors and each was a finalist for the All-Mountain West Conference team on the offensive line.
Saltes has already said he’s done playing, preferring to concentrate on the next step in his academic and personal life. Stapley isn’t so sure. He thought he was done until the team’s steady uptick made him weigh his options.
“A lot to think about but hard to turn it down after these last couple of weeks,” he said. “Let me get home for a minute and see what’s going on.”
Same story for Lobos linebacker Kameron Miller, a Las Cruces native who switched positions from safety under the suggestion of Long. On Saturday, Miller got his first career sack and then was in on another drop on the next play.
He said he would spend the holidays with his family to discuss his options. If his emotions ruled his approach, he’d be back in a heartbeat — but Miller follows his coach’s lead when he says the real answer will come only after measured steps in the coming days and weeks.
“I don’t know how to answer that right now,” Miller said. “It’s just so hard to comprehend right now. I mean, I’m happy about this victory but I haven’t really thought about that yet.”
As well as things went down the stretch, the Lobos are just happy to finally be back in Albuquerque. The team’s bus caravan, which rolled out of town just ahead of Election Day and wore out a path between the team hotel in Henderson, Nev., and UNLV’s Sam Boyd Stadium in the 41 days they were in their COVID-free bubble, finally made the Lobos New Mexico’s team insead of Nevada’s.
“I think we represented New Mexico well the last two weeks,” Gonzales said.
LOBOS NOTESGonzales said he will focus on getting the team physically stronger this offseason, putting the entire roster through a vigorous weight training program that begins in early January. ... Wednesday is the early signing period for college football and the Lobos expect to add at least a few new players. The regular signing period begins Feb. 3. ... Stapley and Saltes were the Lobo offensive linemen listed on the MWC’s all-conference ballot, while Cole was included on the running backs list. Also included was was defensive back Jerrick Reed, the conference leader in interceptions. All-MWC teams will be announced later this week.
