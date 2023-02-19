With the prep basketball regular season in the rearview mirror, it’s time to focus on the district tournaments that begin Monday — wait a minute, the regular season isn’t completely over yet?

One district — 7-1A — pushed the regular season to Monday as last week’s snowstorms postponed a pair of boys games involving Santa Fe schools.

Santa Fe Waldorf could not reschedule its game against Coronado by Saturday, so the teams will play Monday in Gallina in a game that will determine whether the Wolves finish in third or fourth place in its district.