JACONA — There’s an early leader in the clubhouse for most improved football team in the state, and it resides just 20 minutes north of the Plaza.

Doing more work in one quarter than it did all of last season, Pojoaque Valley scored early and often en route to a 55-0 blowout of visiting Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday night. The Elks scored 22 in the first quarter, surpassing the team’s season point total in a winless 2022 campaign that saw the school clean house with its coaching staff.

“It’s a different culture here, not just with football,” said Zeke Villegas, Pojoaque’s first-year coach. “It’s with everything. [Athletic director] Mark Mutz was a player in college and he understands what it takes to build successful teams, and it’s happening everywhere. This is just the start.”

Recommended for you