JACONA — There’s an early leader in the clubhouse for most improved football team in the state, and it resides just 20 minutes north of the Plaza.
Doing more work in one quarter than it did all of last season, Pojoaque Valley scored early and often en route to a 55-0 blowout of visiting Santa Fe Indian School on Thursday night. The Elks scored 22 in the first quarter, surpassing the team’s season point total in a winless 2022 campaign that saw the school clean house with its coaching staff.
“It’s a different culture here, not just with football,” said Zeke Villegas, Pojoaque’s first-year coach. “It’s with everything. [Athletic director] Mark Mutz was a player in college and he understands what it takes to build successful teams, and it’s happening everywhere. This is just the start.”
Winners of two of their first three games, the Elks have doubled the size of their football roster under Villegas, an energetic and outspoken coach with long ties to the youth programs he developed in Santa Fe.
On Thursday before a large pre-homecoming crowd, he had plenty of reasons to smile. The opening kick pinned SFIS back at its own 2, leading to a short punt that set Pojoaque up inside the Braves’ red zone. It took just three plays to get a Josh Urioste 1-yard touchdown run to break the scoreless tie.
That opened the floodgates for one of the most impressive nights of offensive football the Elks have provided in years. The unit scored all six times it touched the ball, getting two touchdowns each from Urioste and Jonah Villegas, the coach’s freshman son.
All of 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, the younger Villegas erupted for a 71-yard scoring run in the first quarter and flashed his 4.6/40 speed by returning the opening kick of the second half 80 yards to the house.
An offseason transfer from St. Michael’s, he said the winning culture that permeated the Horsemen program might take some time to instill in Pojoaque — but it’s getting there.
“Definitely a different culture but right when I came, they invited me as their brother and they were supportive,” he said. “They’re all athletes. We can do it.”
Pojoaque’s schedule offers an unusual mix of winnable games one week and potential blowout losses the next. The Elks opened the season by hammering Navajo Prep on the road, then losing to perennial Class 4A powerhouse Bloomfield the following week.
Thursday’s game provided another shot at some positives while next week’s homecoming game against unbeaten Los Alamos is another stiff test. Then comes a road game at winless independent Cloudcroft followed by a date with Robertson at home.
“We wanted that Los Alamos game as our homecoming for a reason; it’s a test we feel we need to have,” Zeke Villegas said. “They’re just 18 miles up the road and it’s a good environment for both teams’ fans. It’s a rivalry that needs to happen. We know it won’t be easy, but those are the kinds of games you want on nights like that.”
Jonah Villegas got into the homecoming mood Thursday night by making a postgame HoCo proposal to one of the female students. He presented a giant cutout poster to her with dozens of people circling around.
His brother, senior Zeke Villegas Jr., got into the act on the field by scoring a second-half touchdown that made it 49-0. The game finally ended midway through the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Mario Baros capped a 67-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak to invoke the mercy rule.
“This program is going to be competitive, it just takes time,” coach Villegas said. “Every day we’re getting better. We’re not winning every game, but we’re getting better.”