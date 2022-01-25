The New Mexican
ALBUQUERQUE — The frustration of the 2021-22 University of New Mexico men’s basketball season was played out in a 121-second span during the second half of Tuesday’s 65-60 loss to Fresno State in The Pit.
Down by as many 17 points in the second half, the drastically undermanned Lobos (7-13, 0-7) battled back to get within 51-49 on a pair of free throws by Jamal Mashburn Jr. with 6 minutes,
23 seconds left in the game.
Over the next two minutes, the Bulldogs (14-5, 4-2) scored on three straight possessions to turn what looked like a glimmer of hope into yet another loss for the Lobos. It was the team’s seventh straight setback, keeping them alone in last place in the conference with 11 games to go.
UNM again cut it to a one-possession game at 63-60 in the final minute and had a chance to tie it in the waning seconds, but a 3-pointer from guard KJ Jenkins was off the mark with 21 seconds. The Bulldogs sealed it at the line moments later.
“Fighting back from 17 down was great but, you know, if we want to move forward, we need to find a way to get that win,” said New Mexico coach Richard Pitino in his postgame radio appearance on KKOB-AM.
Of UNM’s seven conference games, six have been decided by single digits. They’ve been painfully close and competitive in most games. Time and again, they’ve been undone at the end; some games by miscues, some by missed shots, others by the inability to make a defensive stop or grab a rebound when needed.
The Lobos were once again without the services of senior guard Saquan Singleton and had a minimal rotation that included walk-on Jordan Arroyo getting 11 minutes off the bench to give them some sort of inside presence.
Fresno State took control of the game early, building a 14-point lead midway through the first half. The Bulldogs’ momentum was stalled when strong forward Orlando Robinson left the game with an injury. In just 15 minutes he had
11 points and four rebounds.
Pitino said he wanted the Lobos to attack the basket with Robinson on the bench. They managed to get 17 free throw attempts, an indication that they weren’t settling for 3-point shots every time down the floor.
What wasn’t working was the 3-point shot. The Lobos were just 5-for-24 from beyond the arc, a crushing blow that came on a night where just a few more made shots would have made all the difference.
“We’re going to have a hard time right now with where we’re at if we don’t make 3s,” Pitino said. “It’s just the reality of it. Now, getting to the free throw line helps but with the way that we had not been getting to the foul line it was hard.”
Jaelen House led UNM with 19 points and five assists. He and Mashburn combined to go 13-for-15 from the free throw line. Mashburn had 15 points and Jay Allen-Tovar 10 with a team-best seven rebounds.
Unlike last season’s team that finished 2-15 in MWC play, this year’s version is far more competitive. The average margin of loss in league games last season was 17.1 points. This year it’s down to 8.9.
Minus a true post presence outside of true freshman Sebastian Forsling, a 7-foot center from Sweden who is averaging just two shot attempts per game, the Lobos are forging ahead with a roster with virtually no size.
NOTES
Something has to give: The Lobos (0-7 in the MWC) will host San Jose State (0-6) on Friday night in The Pit. They are the only two teams in the conference without a win. … New Mexico has lost 28 of its last 32 games against Mountain West opponents dating to the end of the 2019-20 season. … UNM is now 6-6 at home. The program record for a single season is 12, and that came from the Lobogate team in 1979-80.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.