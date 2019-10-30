On-site athletic directors picked for Capital, Santa Fe High

The process of reorganizing Santa Fe Public School’s athletic department is almost complete.
The school district hired on-site athletic coordinators for both Santa Fe High and Capital high schools — Estrella Flores will oversee athletics at Santa Fe High and Charles Bernert will do the same at Capital. They also will be in charge of athletics at the middle schools which feed into each school. Milagro Middle School, Aspen, El Dorado and Gonzales Community Schools feed into Santa Fe High, while Capital’s schools are Ortiz Middle School, Nina Otero Community School and El Camino Real Academy.
Flores, a 2012 Desert Academy graduate, held the activities and athletics coordinator position, in which part of her duties involved oversight of middle school athletics. Bernert is a physical education teacher at Nina Otero but he also has been an assistant coach for Capital’s baseball program since 2017. Neither Flores nor Bernert have officially started their new duties because the school district is still trying to fill Bernert’s P.E. post, said Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent for athletics/activities and school support.
Both expressed excitement at their promotions.
“I am ready, chomping at the bit to jump right in,” Bernert said. “Not only to work with all the Capital administrators and coaches, but also with Estrella Flores and Larry Chavez.”
Flores was an assistant girls basketball coach at Santa Fe High from 2016-18 before taking over the activities and athletics coordinator position. She admitted that she never expected her career to take this arc.
“I thought that if this was an opportunity, it would happen way in the future after coaching for 20 years or so,” Flores said. “But Larry has been a great mentor and LouAnn [Padilla, Santa Fe High’s athletic manager] and Zeke [Villegas, Capital’s athletic manager] have taught me so much. I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for those three.”
Bernert said his teaching position prevents him from learning some of his coordinator duties, but he spends as much time as he can shadowing Flores and Chavez to learn what his responsibilities will involve. Bernert came from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where he taught and coached baseball at Renaissance Charter School and Pompano Beach (Fla.) High School. Bernert also was an assistant coach at Ohio Valley University from 2012-15.
Bernert said his time at the collegiate level was an eye-opening experience.
“Just seeing how the colleges run on a day-to-day basis and becoming close to the athletic director at Ohio Valley really prepared me for this situation,” Bernert said.
Flores feels her experience as a student-athlete at Desert Academy and at Hendrix University in Conway, Ark., helped prepare her to handle the various duties she faced as an administrator. Flores was an accomplished basketball player at Desert Academy, where she set the state record at the time for most 3-pointers in a season as a sophomore in 2009-10 and still tops the list for most free throws made in a game (28).
“Desert prepared me so much, even straight through college,” Flores said. “I always joked that my first two years of college were easier than high school at Desert Academy academically. I was playing multiple sports as well as being on the honor roll and honor society at Desert. It prepared me with multi-tasking and time management is huge.”
