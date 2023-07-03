A new installment here at The New Mexican is our 10 for Tuesday, a weekly list of all things sports.
Some weeks, it’ll be the top boys basketball players in Santa Fe High history, another the top athletes in Northern New Mexico or, who knows, maybe the 10 best concession items at your favorite ballparks. Every week, something new.
Suggestions are welcome, as are the debates that are sure to follow.
We’ll start this week with baseball because, you know, there’s not much else going on while we bridge the gap between the end of basketball season and the start of football and the other fall sports. Santa Fe’s hometown professional baseball team, the Fuego, has had a long list of characters since the club was founded in 2012.
Today, we look at the 10 top figures and personalities the team has had since its inception.
Notably absent from the list? Pitchers.
Santa Fe has never been kind to the men on the hill, although there have been a handful of solid years from the likes of Jerome Romero (4-0 with a 4.74 ERA in 2012), Preston Zachrich’s team record for wins (8) in 2014 and Jonathan Sintes going 6-7 with a very un-Fuego-like 3.71 ERA in 2013.
Now for the snubs. Current players are excluded because their body of work just isn’t big enough. Apologies to Humberto Maldonado (.427 average with 14 home runs) and Maurice La Fon (.500 average with 29 runs in just 18 games).
A case for inclusion on this list are former stars Evan Kohli, Chris Brown and James Maxwell, to name a few. Same, too, for tireless volunteers in the organization, like the entire Rios family whose efforts have kept the team afloat longer than anyone ever imagined.
10. Jared Gay
A monster of a man with the bulging biceps of a bodybuilder, this 6-foot-5, 225-pound first baseman liked to point out he was the smallest of his siblings, each of whom played Division I football. In two years with the Fuego in 2021 and 2022, he launched 45 home runs, the second most in team history. He’s second in Pecos League history with 48 after a brief stint with Salina the year before he landed in Santa Fe. He also pitched a little, appearing in 12 games with one start. He went 3-2 with a save. His bread and butter, though, was at the dish.
9. Matt Haskins
An all-positions outfielder who registered seven assists in 2016 and ’17, he is best remembered for mashing the ball like few others in team history. He hit 42 home runs with 117 RBI and a .326 average. He also stole 34 of the 37 bags he attempted after registering an on-base percentage of .430 during his time here. He did have a tendency to strike out a lot, going down 151 times, or once every 3.6 at bats. He’s also the career leader in games played in a Fuego uniform (122).
8. Daniel Aldrich
If there’s a Crash Davis in the Pecos League, it’s this power-hitting lefty who played for 15 teams in eight leagues over the course of nine seasons in the span of 10 years. He is far and away the career home run leader in the Pecos League (84) and doubles (63), having done most of his damage with the Fuego. He hit 38 bombs over the course of two seasons (2016 and ’18), memorably competing in the league’s 2015 All-Star home run derby at Fort Marcy while playing for Alpine. Known as much for his intense personality off the field as his tape measure blasts on it, he made many a baseball disappear into the playground beyond right field.
7. Parker DePasquale
Another recent player on this list, he belted 40 home runs and batted .392 over the previous two seasons. His OPS was over 1.170 each of those years while driving in 144. Before landing in Santa Fe he’d played college ball for former New Mexico Highlands coach Steve Jones at Texas A&M-Texarkana. He was popular with the fans and in his own clubhouse. Fun fact: His 26th birthday is Wednesday.
6. Omar Artsen
One of the few players in team history to have a shot at affiliated ball after his time in Santa Fe, this lightning-fast middle infielder was devastating on the basepaths during the title run of 2014. His 52 steals and .399 batting average that season were just part of the story. He also drove in 70 and had 31 extra base hits. He was most dangerous when landing on first, however. He was only thrown out eight times, making the Pecos League All-Star Game as a starter at second. He was given a tryout with the Florida Marlins late in 2014.
5. T.J. Zarewicz
His stats were never all that great (1-9 with a plus-10 earned run average) and his managerial run never produced a playoff berth, but no one has had the on-field staying power quite like this guy. He came to Santa Fe in 2016 as a lanky 170-pound right-handed pitcher and was thrust into an administrative role based on his steady leadership and willingness to do what needed to be done. He spent most of his time in a Fuego uniform as a player/manager and left town having fought the good fight for four seasons.
4. Erik Kozel
The league’s most valuable player during the team’s first (and only) title in 2014, he is remembered as one of the best all-around players in Pecos League history. He was the team’s starting catcher and batted leadoff most nights, anchoring a lineup that had speed, power and depth at every position. He was at his best in the playoffs, hitting a home run on the third pitch of a decisive Game 3 win at Alpine in the ’14 championship series. He hit .407 that year, scoring a team record 101 runs and stealing 20 bags.
3. Yvonne Encinias
She’s never had an at-bat, never once thrown a pitch or robbed a home run, but she’s as much a part of Fuego history as anyone who has pulled on a jersey. The team’s general manager for a decade and the driving force behind the scenes, she’s been part of the club since Day One. She began as a volunteer who hosted a number of players while her son, Jerome Romero, played on the club in 2012. It didn’t take long to assume control of the team’s day-to-day operations, a thankless job that has earned her a place among Santa Fe’s great baseball personalities.
2. Bill Moore
You can’t have a conversation about Fuego history without mentioning the larger-than-life personality of this guy, a grizzled, potty-mouthed baseball lifer who is the winningest manager in club history. He built the team from scratch during its inaugural 2012 season and led Santa Fe to the 2014 league championship. He had the Fuego on the cusp of the playoffs in 2015 before unexpectedly quitting in the final week of the regular season. He stuck around the league a few more years with stops in four other places, but he remained a beloved figure in the City Different. He passed away in 2021 at age 76.
1. Chevas Numata
If there were a Mount Rushmore of Fuego players, the one affectionately known as “Chevy” is guaranteed to be front and center. The native Hawaiian was a fan favorite and one of the league’s top all-time players. He’s Santa Fe’s all-time leader in home runs (47), hits (185) and at-bats (492), as well as top 10 in just about every statistical category. Known for his fiery, outgoing and friendly personna, he was famous for the white helmet he wore every plate appearance — a lid he brought with him from the islands because, as he put it, it was the only helmet big enough to fit his giant head.