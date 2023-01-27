What happened: The Lady Cardinals lived at the 3-point line, hitting five 3-pointers from the perimeter that combined with tough full-court pressure to stymie the Lady Horsemen in a game that determined first place Friday night in District 2-3A in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. St. Michael’s was within 9-8 late in the first quarter, but was outscored 13-1 the rest of the half for a 23-10 halftime deficit. Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said her team’s inability to score has become a pressing issue.
“What we would love to do get stops and then score off of them,” Ruiz said. “We had lots of steals, and it would be great if we could score off of them, but that’s where the turnovers come in for us.”
Top players: St. Michael’s had Ceciliana Ruiz score five points to lead the way, while Maddie Mossman and Carmen Pacheco each had nine rebounds.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (13-7 overall, 1-1 in 2-3A) plays host to West Las Vegas on Tuesday. Robertson (19-1, 3-0) plays at home against Raton on Tuesday.
Capital 37, Santa Fe High 27
What happened: The Lady Jaguars took possession of second place in District 5-5A with a strong second-half performance on the defensive end in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. The Demonettes scored nine points in the second half as Capital padded a 22-18 halftime lead. The Lady Jaguars opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first five points, capped by a Nicola Salzar 3-pointer for 35-25 with 5:01 left.
Top players: Amerie Romero led Capital with 13 points, with 11 coming in the first half. Kayla Martinez added eight. Santa Fe High’s Kiki Benavidez had eight points.
What’s next: Both teams play district games Tuesday. Capital (5-15, 3-1) plays at Albuquerque Manzano while Santa Fe High (7-12, 2-2) gets Albuquerque Rio Grande at home.
Los Alamos 61, Taos 44
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers have gone 12-2 after an 0-4 start, holding the Lady Tigers to just four first-quarter points and a 15-4 lead in a District 2-4A game in Griffith Gymnasium. They never looked back, taking a 35-15 lead at the half and a 50-28 lead heading into the fourth.
“We came out of the gate and played some great defense to start the game, and it set the tone for the rest of the contest,” Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said.
Top players: GG Romero had a game-high 25 points for the Lady Hilltoppers, and Tara McDonald added 18. Tatiana Flores led Taos with nine points.
What’s next: Los Alamos (12-6, 3-0) takes a quick break from district play with a rescheduled home game against Rio Rancho on Monday. Taos (5-14, 0-3) plays at home against Española Valley on Thursday.