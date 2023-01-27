St. Michaels High School logo

Girls basketball

Las Vegas Robertson 42, St. Michael’s 23

What happened: The Lady Cardinals lived at the 3-point line, hitting five 3-pointers from the perimeter that combined with tough full-court pressure to stymie the Lady Horsemen in a game that determined first place Friday night in District 2-3A in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. St. Michael’s was within 9-8 late in the first quarter, but was outscored 13-1 the rest of the half for a 23-10 halftime deficit. Lady Horsemen head coach Sonya Ruiz said her team’s inability to score has become a pressing issue.

