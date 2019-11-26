ALBUQUERQUE — Details about the financial agreement to end Bob Davie’s tenure as the University of New Mexico’s head football coach were not revealed during a Tuesday press conference with athletic director Eddie Nuñez.
Davie and the school mutually agreed to part ways on Monday. Davie will coach in the Lobos’ season finale on Saturday against Utah State at Dreamstyle Stadium, ending an eight-year run with a program he led to a pair of bowl appearances during the second-longest tenure of a coach in Lobo football history.
Nuñez said the process for ending Davie’s time with the Lobos began with face-to-face talks on Sunday. The players and coaches were informed Monday, a regularly scheduled day off for the players.
Davie said he informed the players via email Monday afternoon.
“In regards to the terms of what was decided, or mutually agreed upon, right now those are still being handled and finalized between legal,” Nuñez said. “Nothing becomes final until the board [of Regents] approves it. At this point, I speak specifically about all the details and everything.”
Davie is under contract with UNM through the 2021 season with a base salary of approximately $422,000, a figure that is doubled with an extensive built-in incentives package. A coaching buyout generally involves the base salary multiplied for each remaining season on the contract, meaning UNM would be facing roughly an $845,000 buyout following Saturday’s season finale.
The Board of Regents are not scheduled to meet again until early December.
Nuñez would not elaborate on the process he’ll use to find the next head coach, only to say the search is already underway and that there is no timetable for when a replacement will be named. He also shot down a rumor that an offer has already been named to a prospective candidate.
Davie said Tuesday that he leaves UNM lamenting at least one decision he never made.
“If somebody said was there a regret, candidly, it might have been the regret of not leaving after the 9-4 season,” Davie said, referring to UNM’s 2016 that ended with a win over Texas-San Antonio in the New Mexico Bowl.
Davie was asked multiple times if UNM’s assertion that his exit was a “mutual” decision, as it was described by the athletic department in a press release on Monday.
“We’ll let the athletic director answer that,” he said. “Period.”
This is a developing story. Check back with us for further details.
