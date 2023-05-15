We made it.
We got to the finish line for the 2022-23 prep sports season, and we’re all better for it, right? Well, that is the cup-half-full version of how this season played out, but it was a mostly successful one for Northern sports.
This year, it was St. Michael’s who got to enjoy the spoils more than anybody else (sorry, Las Vegas Robertson) with state titles in every season (volleyball in the fall, boys basketball and dance in the spring, boys/girls track and field in the spring).
Capital almost made it to the 5A playoffs in football, the boys basketball team made its return to the postseason after a two-year drought and the softball team made its first state tournament appearance in
17 years.
Los Alamos dominated the running events, claiming cross-country and track titles this season.
As we close the chapter, why not get started writing the next prep season? A wise man said it’s better to stay ahead than to play catch-up, so let’s see if that’s a smart decision.
Let’s see what this dusty, cloudy and really old crystal ball says what might be in store:
Santa Fe High football revives itself, makes playoffs
Yeah, plenty of you are already rolling your eyes and smirking at this prognostication, but let’s take a minute to think this through. Last year was what Demons head coach Andrew Martinez called the rule of “Murphy’s Law” — everything that could go wrong did. Injuries and inexperience took a toll on the program, which was coming off its first winning record in
23 years in 2021.
Martinez said the offseason has been very encouraging, as returning players hit the weight room with a vengeance and incoming senior quarterback Michael Abeyta is on schedule to be ready to play at the start of the season.
Then there is the potential emergence of sophomore Bryce Melton.
While he was making a name for himself as a sprinter this spring, he will be a key weapon in the passing game as he was one of the many juniors and underclassmen thrust into starting roles. If he can show he can catch the ball, Melton could provide a deep threat that will force teams to respect that and not stack the box with defenders to stop the Demons’ running game.
Los Lunas will still be the favorite in District 5-5A, but expect Santa Fe High to be right on the Tigers’ heels. A 5-5 record and a second-place finish should be good enough to get Santa Fe High into the big-school playoffs for the first time since 1986.
St. Michael’s, Robertson duke it out in football, boys basketball
The crystal ball sure is going out on a ledge with this one. In what has emerged over the past decade as one of the best rivalries in the state, the Cardinals-Horsemen grudge match will have plenty to chew on in the fall and spring.
On the gridiron, both programs simply reload instead of rebuild, and with the district’s best player in Raton’s Cayden Walton graduating, the path is clear for the two teams to fight it out for the 2-3A title and a top-three seed in the state.
As far as basketball goes, both teams bring a substantial amount of talent coming back. Right now, the Cardinals might be the favorite in 3A because they return a junior- and sophomore-dominant roster. St. Michael’s has to replace the talents of senior guard Adam Montoya, but the Horsemen have a solid foundation with All-State sophomore Sabiani Rios and freshman post Donevan Ricker back.
With that said, look out for this wild card on the hardwood — Santa Fe Indian School. Next year’s Braves team should have three Callado brothers on the roster, with seventh grader Tavian set to join. He scored
51 points in a middle school game at Pecos in the winter.
Melton gets 100-meter record; Los Alamos girls continue to dominate
The 100-meter state record is perhaps the most coveted mark in track and field, perhaps because of the names attached to it. The names of Bobby Newcombe and Jordan Byrd resonate in New Mexico, partly because of the 10.50-second record they share.
Melton appears to be on the fast track to joining that list after recording a 10.49 at the District 5-5A meet two weeks ago. Remember, he was doing that with a hip flexor injury, and if he can survive the football and boys basketball season, Melton has an outstanding chance at either joining that vaunted list or owning the record outright.
One thing Martinez and track head coach Peter Graham remark about Melton is the desire he has on the field or track. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to make history.
Meanwhile, the Los Alamos girls will be the benchmark for track and field excellence yet again. The Lady Hilltoppers should return sprinter/hurdler/jumper Angelina Passalacqua, plus 100 and 200 champion Jaiya Daniels. They also have a strong sophomore class that was the backbone of the program’s 1761/2 point performance.
Los Alamos might not threaten to win the team title by triple digits, but the program is the best in the state, much less 4A.
With all of that, let’s see what does happen in 2023-24.
It beats guessing.