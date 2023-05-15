031123_JG_St.Mike-Robertson5.jpg

St. Michael’s Adam Montoya, center, battles past Robertson’s Bodie Schlinger, right, on March 11 in the Class 3A state championship Saturday at The Pit in Albuquerque. The Horsemen won 66-49.

 New Mexican file photo

We made it.

We got to the finish line for the 2022-23 prep sports season, and we’re all better for it, right? Well, that is the cup-half-full version of how this season played out, but it was a mostly successful one for Northern sports.

This year, it was St. Michael’s who got to enjoy the spoils more than anybody else (sorry, Las Vegas Robertson) with state titles in every season (volleyball in the fall, boys basketball and dance in the spring, boys/girls track and field in the spring).

Recommended for you