Softball
Santa Fe Indian School 19, Grants 3 (three innings)
SFIS 18, Grants 0 (three innings)
What happened: Rust? What rust? The Lady Braves had just a pair of practices after spring break, both on Friday. That was all they needed to get ready for Saturday's road doubleheader against the Lady Pirates. In Game 1, SFIS used the combination of 10 hits and 12 walks to give starting pitcher Hannah Martinez all the run support she needed. Ace Shade Phea Young returned to the pitching circle in Game 2 and struck out six of the nine batters she faced in a shortened perfect game.
"I think it was great break for us," Lady Braves head coach Oliver Torres said. "I think it worked in our favor because we need a mental break from the grind [of the season]."
Top players: Aubrianna Herrera had matching 2-for-3 performances, and she hit her first home run of the season in Game 2. Alexis Vigil was 2-for-3 with a home run in the second game. Hannah Martinez had six strikeouts in her complete-game win.
What's next: SFIS (15-0) takes on Santa Fe High in a nondistrict doubleheader Monday.
Capital 16, Los Lunas 6
Capital 12, Los Lunas 5
What happened: The Lady Jaguars might have saved their postseason hopes Friday, sweeping the Lady Tigers to move into a tie for second place in District 5-5A with Los Lunas. Capital nabbed the head-to-head tiebreaker with a 13-run third inning in the second game that was more than enough for starting pitcher Athena Grimley. The Lady Jaguars took the opener with a seven-run first and four runs in the third to build a 12-4 lead.
Top players: Brooke Salazar was 2-for-4 in the opening game, with a double and four RBIs. Brooklyn Cardenas continued her torrid home-run hitting pace, as she had homers in both games to run her streak to four games.
What's next: Capital (14-4, 4-2) plays crosstown rival Santa Fe High in a 5-5A doubleheader on April 22.
Baseball
West Las Vegas 13, St. Michael's 3 (six innings)
St. Michael's 9, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: The Horsemen opted for the hard way to defend their District 2-3A title, losing their one-game edge when Dons freshman Mateo Duran allowed just four hits over six innings to get the win in the opener. St. Michael's responded to head coach Augustine Ruiz's discussion about not giving games away by scoring seven runs in the first three innings to earn the split.
Ruiz said a listless batting practice session foretold the Game 1 performance.
"That was not even the resemblance of the team that I know they are," Ruiz said. "The kid they threw did a good job. Give him credit. He kept us off-balance and we couldn't make any good adjustments."
Top players: Ethan Archuleta fired a three-hitter in Game 2 for the Horsemen, recording nine strikeouts in the process. Rahul Williams was 4-for-7 on the day, and had three hits and a home run in Game 2.
What's next: St. Michael's (12-8 overall, 6-2 in 2-3A) step away from district play with a matchup at Albuquerque Sandia Prep Thursday. West Las Vegas (10-6, 4-3) take on Las Vegas Robertson Tuesday.
Tennis
Boys
Abq. High 8, Capital 1
Girls
Abq. High 7, Capital 2
What happened: It was a mix of good and bad news for Capital. On one hand, the boys suffered their first District 5-5A defeat as the Bulldogs swept singles play after taking a 2-1 lead through the doubles section. On the other was Alyssa Sandoval, who beat Gizelle Amaya, the reigning 5-5A singles champion, in a 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 win. The Capital boys (3-7, 3-1) can still force a three-way tie atop the boys standings if it can beat Santa Fe High next week. The Lady Jaguars fell to 1-7, 0-4.
Top players: The boys doubles team of Johnny Sheffer and Javier Martinez beat Henry Pontzer and Aydin Stolzfux, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, to give the Jaguars its lone win. Amerie Romero downed Hanna Doornos, 7-5, 6-4, with the girls other win in its match.
What's next: Capital plays at Santa Fe High on Wednesday, with the Demons and Demonettes playing to defend their district titles.