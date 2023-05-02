Santa Fe High’s Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino plays doubles with Carmen Valentino against opponents from Manzano High School as the sun sets during last year’s state tennis tournament. The duo will compete again at this year’s state tournament; they are seeded No. 2 in today’s opening round.
Carmen Valentino, the Demonettes' No. 1 singles player, returns a volley against the Jaguars' Glory Fowler on April 20 as the Santa Fe High boys and girls tennis teams capped a sweep of the District 5-5A tennis titles for a second straight year.
The Demons’ doubles team of Carlos Flores, left, and Humza Mahmood celebrate Wednesday after winning a game against the Jaguars. The Santa Fe High boys and girls tennis teams earned their second straight sweep of the District 5-5A tennis titles against Capital.
Santa Fe High’s Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino plays doubles with Carmen Valentino against opponents from Manzano High School as the sun sets during last year’s state tennis tournament. The duo will compete again at this year’s state tournament; they are seeded No. 2 in today’s opening round.
Santa Fe Prep’s Isabel Voinescu returns a shot during a mixed doubles match in April 2022.
Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo
Los Alamos' Kate McDonald returns a volley during her state semifinal loss to Avery Williams last year at the Jerry Cline Tennis Center in Albuquerque.
Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo
Carmen Valentino, the Demonettes' No. 1 singles player, returns a volley against the Jaguars' Glory Fowler on April 20 as the Santa Fe High boys and girls tennis teams capped a sweep of the District 5-5A tennis titles for a second straight year.
Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo
Santa Fe High eighth grader Carmen Valentino prepares to hit a return April 20.
Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo
The Demons’ doubles team of Carlos Flores, left, and Humza Mahmood celebrate Wednesday after winning a game against the Jaguars. The Santa Fe High boys and girls tennis teams earned their second straight sweep of the District 5-5A tennis titles against Capital.
Kameron Dunmar went 9-1 in singles play this season for the St. Michael’s boys tennis team.
What’s more, he’s undefeated in doubles play alongside partner James Utton.
His gleaming résumé, however, isn’t what he’s thinking about heading into Wednesday’s opening round of the Class 4A State Tournament. Electing to play in the doubles portion of the tournament with Utton, Dunmar can’t help but think back to this time last year.
As the 2022 tournament got underway and players did their thing, Dunmar was watching from outside the fences after a hamstring injury suffered just a couple weeks before state. It was a frustrating end to what he hoped would be a deep postseason run.
“Yeah, it’s something I think about a lot,” he said. “James and I were going to play doubles in districts last year and never got that chance. That was tough.”
Dunmar came back better than ever this spring as he and Utton withstood every challenge to win the individual doubles district title last week. They’ve been handed the No. 3 seed for Wednesday’s opening round, which starts at 3 p.m. at Albuquerque Academy.
A win there sends them to the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m., then a possible semifinal appearance Thursday morning at the Jerry Cline Tennis Facility. The pair is on the same side of the bracket as the No. 2 seed from Albuquerque Academy, a potential semifinal matchup.
Asked about the pre-tournament mental side of things, Dunmar said it’s a different approach this year compared to last.
“Superstitious?” he said. “No, more like not tearing my leg this time.”
Dunmar and Utton are 14-0 playing together. The pair represents two teams from District 2-4A to enter as top-four seeds, joining Santa Fe Prep sophomores Henry Kaufman and Jackson Friedland.
Blue Griffins coach Ralph Bolton said the pair had played the majority of the season at No. 2 doubles but earned that No. 1 spot with an undefeated run heading into last weekend’s district finals loss to Dunmar and Utton.
“They’re both very young but they’ve been so good together,” Bolton said.
The girls 4A doubles draw has Española Valley’s talented underclassmen, freshman Olivia Suazo and junior Jennifer Gallegos. They won last week’s district title and they enter Wednesday’s opening round seeded third.
The 4A girls singles bracket has Los Alamos senior Kate McDonald seeded second and Santa Fe Prep’s Andrea Voinescu fourth. The pair met in last week’s district finals where Voinescu went down with a knee injury and was unable to finish.
Her status for state remained in doubt, Bolton said, but she’s expected to take the court for her 4:30 match at Academy. The quarterfinals shift to the Cline complex, as is the case for the final two rounds Thursday.
The show to watch in 5A is Santa Fe High’s girls doubles team of Yasmin Verastegui-Palomino and Carmen Valentino. They went undefeated in the regular season and are seeded No. 2 in Wednesday’s opening round. The entirety of the 5A tournament will be held at Jerry Cline with doubles starting at 3 p.m.
Santa Fe High’s boys are represented by Carlos Luis Flores and Humza Mahmood as the No. 4 seed and an opening round match against a tandem from Mayfield.