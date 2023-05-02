Kameron Dunmar went 9-1 in singles play this season for the St. Michael’s boys tennis team.

What’s more, he’s undefeated in doubles play alongside partner James Utton.

His gleaming résumé, however, isn’t what he’s thinking about heading into Wednesday’s opening round of the Class 4A State Tournament. Electing to play in the doubles portion of the tournament with Utton, Dunmar can’t help but think back to this time last year.

