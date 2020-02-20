While there might not be any team trophies returning to Santa Fe after this weekend's State Wrestling Championships in Rio Rancho's Santa Ana Star Center, there should be a few champions with smiles on their faces.
Santa Fe High and Capital have a chance to get several wrestlers on the top-six podium, and a couple have a chance to standing on top of it Saturday night. The Demons' Miguel Padilla is the top seed in the 132-pound weight class in Class 5A, thanks to his 17-9 mark. The junior is trying to add to his state title total after winning it all at 126. Meanwhile, Elijah Martinez is the second seed at 182, with his primary challenger being Farmington's Zachary Small, who holds the top seed and is 46-0.
Meanwhile, Isaac Beltran is the third seed at 138 pounds as he tries to redeem himself after missing out on the second half of last season, which included the state tournament, due to a suspension for punching a wrestler during a meet. Beltran brings a 26-4 mark to the tournament.
Capital's best bet for a champion is 220-pound junior Julian Sanchez, who has a 38-2 mark that earned him the second seed in 5A. To win it all, he likely will have to beat Albuquerque Sandia's Jacob Telles (22-1 and the top seed) along the way.
Senior Jasper Mares is the third seed at 126 and has a 23-4 mark after missing the state meet last year because of an injury.
Meanwhile, St. Michael's can bring home a pair of state champions in Jaden Mifsud and Santiago Martinez. Mifsud is the top seed at 170 in the 1A/3A bracket with a 22-1 mark. Martinez is No. 1 in the heavyweight division (285 pounds), as his 23-2 record tops all comers in his weight class.
The team with the best chance at grabbing a top-three team finish is Las Vegas Robertson in 1A/3A. The Cardinals have a wrestler in every weight class but 220, and five wrestlers seeded in the top two spots. Andrew Trujillo earned a top seed, with his 33-3 mark in the 145 division, while Branden Martinez tops the 106 weight class, thanks to his 24-10 mark. Andres Grano leads the 138 field with his 31-6 record.
West Las Vegas' Eric Duran is the top seed in 182, and Jonathan Chavez is No. 2 at 152.
In Class 4A, Los Alamos' Damian Gonzales is seeded No. 1 in 132 after posting a 36-4 record on the season. Meanwhile, Española Valley's Devin Atencio is the third seed despite a 28-2 record in an ultra-competitive 106 class. He is seeded behind Miyamura's Rhys Sellers (42-5, but owns a win over Atencio) and Aztec's Bryson Valdez, who is 35-0.
This year is also the first year that girls wrestling has officially sanctioned championships, but only three Northern wrestlers will compete. AnnaLiz Duran of Taos has the best chance of bringing home a medal, as she is seeded fourth in the 106-pound division with a 5-1 record.
The opening session is set for 9 a.m. Friday with the first round for all three classes. Saturday's semifinals are slated for 9 a.m., with the finals at 5 p.m.
