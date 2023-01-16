Santa Fe High and Capital can help their state basketball tournament dreams this week.
Meanwhile, the St. Michael’s boys helped themselves with a strong finish prior to the start of the 2-3A schedule, and the Santa Fe Indian School girls let a big win slip through their fingers over the weekend, but head coach Teri Morrison said it was an important learning experience.
Besides, better to lose in January than in March, right?
The district season officially starts this week, and the storylines for Northern schools have grown more clear.
Boys Class 5A
Santa Fe High has been looking to build momentum for much of the season, and the Demons just might be building it at the right time. The Demons beat Española Valley and Clovis on the road last week and have a chance to string together three straight wins for the first time this season when they take on Albuquerque High at Bulldog City on Wednesday to open district play.
In a district that is stronger than last year but not as top-heavy, Santa Fe High sees a clear path to a seventh-straight appearance in the Class 5A state tournament: Finish in the top two because the third-place team could be the first team out. The Demons are battling preseason favorite Los Lunas, crosstown rival Capital and Albuquerque Rio Grande, which already owns a win over Santa Fe High, for one of those spots.
Santa Fe High gets a chance to make a statement Saturday when it plays host to the Tigers, the fourth-ranked team according to MaxPreps.com.
“There are four teams that can compete for the district title,” said Santa Fe High head coach Zach Cole. “There are four teams that have a lot of momentum going their way.”
Capital can take a big step in strengthening its postseason hopes when it takes on Rio Grande in Albuquerque on Wednesday. The Ravens are coming off a pair of tough losses to Albuquerque schools West Mesa and Valley, and are in need of a résumé-building win over a team that is 11-4 after beating Pojoaque over the weekend.
Boys Class 4A
Speaking of the Elks, they have put themselves in a position to make the postseason for the first time in six years after posting a 12-5 mark. They possess the best player in the district in Derek Sanchez, who scored 53 points last week against Aztec and 30 against Capital on Saturday.
Pojoaque is the best of a subpar district this year, as only Taos (9-8) is over .500 heading into district play.
Boys Class 3A
The preseason storyline of a St. Michael’s-Las Vegas Robertson rematch is no longer quite as strong. Horsemen head coach Gerard Garcia said the field of teams that legitimately can say they have a shot at the state title is much larger than it was last season. The list includes the Cardinals and SFIS, two teams St. Michael’s will face at least twice before the state tournament.
“All of our teams [in 2-3A] play really hard, but I think there are 10 teams in triple-A that can get to the final four,” Garcia said.
Robertson, while 13-2, hit a speed bump when it lost to fellow 3A contender Albuquerque Bosque School last week but rebounded with a thrilling, last-second win over Albuquerque Sandia Prep. St. Michael’s, meanwhile, earned important wins over Crownpoint, Bosque School and Sandia Prep over the past 11 days — all teams ranked in the Top 10.
The road does not get any easier for the Cardinals, who entertain a Braves team Wednesday that beat reigning 2A champion Albuquerque Menaul on Saturday to win the Braves Invitational.
Even though the Braves are an undersized team, they might have the most guard depth of any team in the state. Still, SFIS head coach Jason Abeyta said his team has to play with a physical style in the paint to have a chance against bigger teams like Robertson and St. Michael’s that possess several players taller than 6-foot. The Braves, on the other hand, have one.
“[The win over Menaul] shows that we can be physical,” Abeyta said. “I am hoping our bigs, with this kind of test, see that it is possible.”
Boys Class 2A
Pecos and Menaul remain as the teams to beat, but the gap is not as great as in years past. The Panthers might be in the best district (6-2A) in the class, as all four teams are ranked in MaxPreps’ top five. They will not ease into district play, which begins with a Tuesday game against last year’s 4A runner-up, Albuquerque Del Norte, and a Saturday matchup with up-and-coming Academy for Technology and the Classics.
The Phoenix (11-4) will have come off a big 2-2A battle Thursday at Menaul and could make the perceived two-team state race much wider.
Girls Class 4A
Beware the rising Lady Hilltoppers. They struggled to an 0-4 start as illnesses plagued the team for the first three weeks of the season. Once players returned, Los Alamos’ fortunes suddenly shifted with wins in nine of its past 11 games. At 9-6, Los Alamos has the look of a contender in 2-4A, but it will know more Thursday after opening the district season against a 9-7 Moriarty team.
Española Valley (7-9) is playing its best ball of the season, having won four straight games.
Girls Class 3A
Robertson continues to establish itself as the team to beat in 3A, as well as 2-3A, with a 15-1 start. Just like last year, SFIS is the primary challenger, although it comes off a tough 39-37 loss to Navajo Prep in the championship game of the Lady Braves Invitational on Saturday. The head-to-head battle will begin Wednesday when Robertson heads to Santa Fe to take on the Lady Braves.
The district is actually stronger than last year, as St. Michael’s is off to an impressive 11-6 start while West Las Vegas is 9-7 heading into district play. There is a good chance all four teams could end up getting top-eight seeds, ensuring home games for all of them.
Girls Class 2A
District 5-2A might be the toughest in the class, as three teams (Mesa Vista, Escalante and Peñasco) are in MaxPreps’ top seven. Mesa Vista has established itself as the team to beat in 2A as the top-ranked team in the state. That standing will get challenged Saturday when the Lady Trojans head to Tierra Amarilla to take on the No. 6 Lady Lobos.
In 2-2A, ATC has the makings of the favorite in the district after starting 9-3 and earning a No. 8 MaxPreps ranking. The Phoenix also get their first shot at their chief rival Thursday in the boys/girls doubleheader at Menaul.