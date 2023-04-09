Northern New Mexico will be well represented at Monday’s Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.
Track and field’s midseason all-star competition will feature a pair of sophomore sprinters from Santa Fe High: Bryce Melton in the boys 100- and 200-meter races, plus Cyrus Anderson in the boys 400. St. Michael’s will have a quartet competing, as sophomore Raylee Hunt will compete in the girls 800, while seniors Daniel Kupcho (boys long jump), Jacquelyn Gorman (girls pole vault) and Jada Lujan (girls long jump).
Santa Fe Prep has three participants, with Helen Desmond and Sophie Bair competing in the 800 and 3,200, respectively, while Asher Nathan will be the lone boys representative. He will run in the 200, along with Melton and Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez.
Academy for Technology and the Classics’ Charli Koseoglu will get a chance to test herself against the best girls javelin throwers, while also running in the 100 and 200. She will be flanked by a pair of Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers, as Nyla Lee and Jaiya also qualified for the race.
Los Alamos will bring an army of competitors, with 19 boys and girls athletes competing in a variety of events and 12 on the girls side.
• • •
Thursday night was beautiful at Lightning Rod Stadium at Rio Rancho Cleveland for the Storm Relays. With temperatures hovering at a cool but comfortable 50 degrees and little wind to distract runners, coaches and spectators, what more could anyone want?
Well, how about a qualifying performance by the Santa Fe High boys’ 1,600-meter relay team? That’s what the Demons did in the final event of the night, running under the lights and a cloudless sky in a time of 3 minutes, 27.67 seconds. While it was only good enough for third place in the race, that time vaulted Santa Fe High to No. 2 in the 5A standings and third overall for the race.
Only Rio Rancho Cleveland, which won the race at a state-best 3:26.06 pace, is better. Los Alamos had the best time before the race, but its 3:26.43 recorded at the Chandler (Ariz.) Rotary Invitational on March 25 is still No. 2 overall and tops in 4A.
• • •
Attaboy, Bones.
Santa Fe native Anthony “Bones” Segura made his professional football debut Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center.
The Capital graduate and former player at Eastern New Mexico suited up for the Duke City Gladiators in the Indoor Football League. A running back wearing the No. 20 jersey, he had seven carries for 19 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yard run in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
It capped the Gladiators’ 57-36 win over visiting Tulsa, moving Duke City’s record to 2-1. The team plays its next three games on the road and isn’t home again until May 13 against the Tucson Sugar Skulls.
Segura’s seven carries tied for the most rushing attempts in the game, a good sign that more time on the field is headed his way.
• • •
The high school sports season will be over for a number of teams by the end of the month.
District meets for track and field start April 28 with state tournament pairings for baseball and softball set for April 30. The postseason begins in earnest May 3 with tennis and its four-day run in Albuquerque ending May 6. State baseball and softball start May 5, the same day as small-school track and field.
Golf will be May 8-9. By May 13, everything will be complete with the culmination of big-school track, baseball and softball coming on the same day.
For this year’s senior class, it’s one of the last groups truly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. All current seniors had their spring sports seasons canceled when the virus found its way to New Mexico in March 2020. This year’s junior class was still in eighth grade when that happened and when sports resumed the following year the spring season had been pushed back into June 2021.
• • •
One of the more interesting stories in baseball Saturday came out of Madison, Ala., home of the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. They lost 7-5 despite throwing a no-hitter against visiting Chattanooga in a Southern League game.
Yeah, they gave up seven runs — all with two outs in the top of the seventh inning — without surrendering a hit. They were the product of five walks, four hit batsmen, a critical three-run error in the outfield and a wild pitch.
A minor-league affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, Rocket City is no stranger to no-nos. The Trash Pandas got their first no-hitter Sept. 3 last season, and it had a New Mexico connection. Farmington native and Piedra Vista High School graduate Chase Silseth started that night against Biloxi, carrying a perfect game into the seventh by retiring the first 20 batters he faced.
Silseth made his big league debut in May, starting seven games for the Angels before being sent back to the minors. He’s now in Triple-A with Salt Lake and was the winning pitcher in Friday night’s 15-2 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes at the Lab. He was basically in no-no mode again, allowing just one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts in six scoreless innings.
• • •
Las Cruces Organ Mountain found a curious replacement for head football coach Steve Castille, the Los Alamos graduate and former Capital head coach who retired after the 2022 season.
The school announced the hire of Kenneth Sanchez, who was once one of the top coaches in the country while at Bishop Gorman at Las Vegas, Nev. Sanchez is the brother of former Bishop Gorman and UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez, who is now a receivers coach at New Mexico State University. Kenneth Sanchez was named MaxPreps.com’s National Coach of the Year in 2016, after leading the program to a second straight state title and an undefeated season. Bishop Gorman won its first 30 games under Kenneth, and went 65-8 during his tenure.
However, he also has had a rocky relationship with his affiliated school. According to a Las Cruces Sun-News story, he was suspended as head coach at Bishop Gorman in 2017 amid a domestic violence charge by an ex-girlfriend, who later testified she fabricated the story. Kenneth Sanchez left the school in 2020, but lasted all of two games before getting fired because of a reported altercation involving Sanchez, a parent and the school’s athletic director at the school.
He stayed in the state and was named the director of football operations at Sarasota High School in 2021.