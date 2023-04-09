Northern New Mexico will be well represented at Monday’s Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex.

Track and field’s midseason all-star competition will feature a pair of sophomore sprinters from Santa Fe High: Bryce Melton in the boys 100- and 200-meter races, plus Cyrus Anderson in the boys 400. St. Michael’s will have a quartet competing, as sophomore Raylee Hunt will compete in the girls 800, while seniors Daniel Kupcho (boys long jump), Jacquelyn Gorman (girls pole vault) and Jada Lujan (girls long jump).

Santa Fe Prep has three participants, with Helen Desmond and Sophie Bair competing in the 800 and 3,200, respectively, while Asher Nathan will be the lone boys representative. He will run in the 200, along with Melton and Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez.

