When it comes to basketball and Northern New Mexico, Mandy Montoya calls it a passionate love affair.
“The fans love hard,” said the first-year head girls basketball coach at Peñasco.
And no event better expresses that than perhaps the best and biggest small-school tournament in the state — the Northern Rio Grande Tournament. Entering its 72nd year on the boys side (the girls tournament hits its silver anniversary), the tournament began as the signature event for the Northern Rio Grande Conference, an association of Northern New Mexico schools that formed in January of 1947 for the purpose of creating athletic events for their members.
The conference branched out into cross-country, track and field, volleyball and baseball tournaments before contracting over the past decade to just basketball and track and field.
The NRG tournament is the third oldest regular-season event in boys basketball, behind only the Gallup Invitational and the Bean Valley Conference Tournament. It has seen a wide variety of schools come and go (and come back) before it transformed into a conglomeration of Class 2A schools after 3A’s Santa Fe Indian School left the conference in 2008.
The group has remained static since Questa replaced Coronado in 2015, but what hasn’t changed for the tournament is the excitement and pride the communities of these small towns bring to Pojoaque Valley’s Ben Lujan Gymnasium — which has been the home of the boys tournament since 1997 and the girls beginning in 2013 — for three days in January.
The anticipation for the tournament, though, begins on the previous Sunday. Coaches and representatives from the conference gather at McCurdy Charter School, the only school that has been a part of the conference since its inception, for its winter meeting. While conference business is conducted, the big attraction is the seeding of the teams for the tournament, which is done solely by record.
That eliminates any arguments over each team’s placement, but it does little to dim the growing excitement.
“I love the game,” said Justiniano Valdez, the president of the Northern Rio Grande Conference and an Escalante graduate. “I can’t say I played it very much in high school because the circumstances with my family didn’t allow it, but I coached it. I love to compete. I just enjoy the ball games and I want to help the kids.”
The passion is much the same in other communities, whether it’s Ojo Caliente (the home of Mesa Vista), Dulce, Mora or Pecos, which is why Peñasco head boys coach Brandon Gurule calls the NRG “the tournament of tournaments.” Gurule played for the Panthers from 2006-09, and said only playing in the 2007 Class 2A championship game compared to the butterflies he felt for an NRG game.
But it’s more than just the atmosphere the small towns generate for their teams.
“I’ve always said that teams that come out on top, whether it’s first or second, are going to be the same teams in Albuquerque playing for the state championship game,” Gurule said. “To me, it is the perfect time of the year, because people in town for the holidays. And there is a family aspect to it. You get alumni and fans who are in town to go to the tournament. That makes it a family thing, as well.”
Pecos head boys coach Ira Harge Jr. was not familiar with the pomp and circumstance of the tournament until he started filming Pecos games during the 2011-12 season. A year later, he was on the bench in charge of the program and learned first-hand what it was like.
Even though he played for a state championship as a player at Albuquerque St. Pius X and competed at San Diego State, Harge admits the NRG has a special place in his heart — and not just because Pecos has won the tournament two of the past three years and played for the title in eight of the past nine seasons.
“It’s one of the tournaments we look forward to going to,” Harge said. “We get to play all the Northern Rio Grande Valley teams and Northern New Mexico basketball is just booming.”
What makes this tournament, though, are rivalries. At some point in their histories, all eight teams have been district foes, which just adds more fuel to the fire. For the past three years, five of the six 5-2A teams were in the tournament. If anything, the district coaches find it to be an advantage as far as scouting.
“It’s good and bad,” Mesa Vista’s first-year head boys coach Richard Apodaca said. “It’s good in the sense that we get to see everyone in the same building, with the exception of Coronado. But it’s tough to play somebody four or five times. In 2000-2001, when I was at Portales, we played Rudioso five times. The thing that was great for us was that we won the one that matter — in the [3A] state championship.”
Still, the gym will be packed whenever Pecos and Mora play, which they did for last year’s NRG boys title, or if Escalante and McCurdy face off. Gurule still hasn’t forgotten that Peñasco lost to Mesa Vista in 2008 and 2009 for the NRG title, but missed out on the Panthers winning the 2010 title because he graduated.
Even though Pecos won its third straight state title in March, Harge said some fans remind him about the Rangers’ 73-67 win that halted the Panthers’ two-peat in the NRG. In 1986, Mesa Vista and Escalante played each other six times, including the for the 2A crown, but people still beam with pride over the Trojans’ 62-54 NRG win over the Lobos.
“All those rivalries in this area, just add to the tournament,” Harge said. “There is a little bit of pressure. ‘You better not lose to Mora. You better not lose to Peñasco.’ You just hear it all.”
Montoya, who played in the NRG tournament when she was at Mesa Vista from 2000-01, said she is happy that conference administrators decided to merge the boys and girls tournament. Prior to 2013, McCurdy was the home of the girls bracket, and she said attendance often lagged because the communities prioritized the boys tournaments.
She feels having the NRG at one venue has helped raise the girls tournament profile.
“It’s more of a basketball atmosphere,” Montoya said. “The girls are getting the opportunity to play in front of bigger crowds and more people can see them. It’s great that more girls are exposed to that.”
Conference committee members also go out of their way to enhance the tournament’s appeal. This year, they opted to add a sportsmanship award that will go to an individual on each team who embodies the traits of a good teammate. Ralph Ortiz, the owner of Desert Tees and Sporting Goods in Santa Fe, will hand out a trophy to each sportsmanship award winner, as well as the trophies for first-through-third places and the consolation champion. He also hands out rings for the tournament champions, which he has done for the past three years.
Valdez said his work with the tournament is a labor of love, because he knows how much it means to many people in each community that makes up the Northern Rio Grande Conference. It’s why has been a part of it for the better part of 30 years, as a coach and administrator.
“For us who have been in it for so long, people don’t know how much you love it, how much you want to be a part of it,” Valdez said. “It’s special.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.