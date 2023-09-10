Want more evidence we’re in the salad days of Northern New Mexico soccer excellence?
If you peruse MaxPreps.com’s girls soccer rankings, you might be surprised to see Santa Fe High sitting atop the state after a 7-0 start. While the most recent rankings do not take into account the Demonettes’ wins over Los Alamos and Piedra Vista, they do show them with an 18.30 rating. It places them just 0.06 better than Las Cruces.
Even better is that Santa Fe High sits 53rd nationally in the rankings — just ahead of Las Cruces. Justin Najaka, the Demonettes head coach, said the team was actually 40th a week ago before the weekly adjustment dropped the program 13 spots. The next three weeks will be crucial in evaluating where Santa Fe High sits in the 5A hierarchy. After playing St. Michael’s on Wednesday, the Demonettes face an Albuquerque Cibola squad that reached the 5A quarterfinals a season ago on Sept. 23 and defending District 5-5A champion Albuquerque High in both teams’ district opener on Sept. 27.
After facing a 5-0 Los Lunas on Sept. 30, Santa Fe High entertains 5A runner-up Rio Rancho Cleveland at home on Oct. 2.
On the boys side sits the resurgent Capital Jaguars, who are 10th in the state overall and No. 7 in the 5A rankings after a 4-1 start that includes a 4-0 win over Santa Fe Prep on Saturday. Capital, which was one of the top programs in the state for a decade before struggling over the past four seasons, gets a chance to test its mettle Tuesday when it travels to Rio Rancho for a nondistrict match against the sixth-ranked Rams.
• • •
It’s hard to believe, but the high school football season reaches its midway point this week, with most teams playing their fifth game.
As of now, only 13 teams in 11-man are still undefeated, down from 21 the week before. Among those is Los Alamos, a 28-7 winner at home against St. Michael’s. That loss dropped the Horsemen from the ranks of the unbeaten, as did the Aztec’s loss at Durango the same night. The Horsemen have a week off before hosting Aztec on Sept. 23.
It means 3A is likely to extend its streak of state champions without a perfect record. Not since Hatch Valley went 13-0 in what was 4A (and now the current configuration of 3A) in 2015 has a team from that classification gone unbeaten.
Only one team in 6A remains perfect (Sandia) with Los Alamos, Roswell and Artesia unbeaten in 5A.
As for the winless, their numbers held strong last week. Five of the 19 teams without a win got one in Week 4. Excluded in that group was Santa Fe High, which got shut out in a loss at Silver. Now 0-4, the Demons are home this week against 1-2 Manzano.
Of all the winless, 11 of the 24 are in 5A and 6A. La Cueva took its name off that list (again) by beating previously undefeated Volcano Vista last weekend. The Bears, of course, are one of the top teams in 6A but had to forfeit an earlier win for using an ineligible player.
• • •
Speaking of the Demons, they should try taking a page out of Central Florida’s book.
In preparation for their game last weekend at Boise State, UCF practiced at nearby Master’s Academy in Oviedo, Fla. A K-12 prep school, Master’s has a blue turf field for its high school football team.
Since Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium is famous for its Smurf turf, the Knights readied themselves for the weird visual backdrop by getting a little cones and rods adjustment close to home.
The strategy seemed to work. UCF kicker Colton Boomer nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give the Knights an 18-16 victory.
Santa Fe High plays at Lovington on Sept. 29. The Wildcats, of course, play at Brian Urlacher Field, the all-blue turf field that was the state’s first to take the color concept to a new level. The Wildcats have played on the blue for about two decades.
Barring a trip to Boise, Idaho, Santa Fe High won’t have the same advantage as UCF. The nearest colored turf field to home is the fire engine red field of Escalante High School a few hours north in Tierra Amarilla.
• • •
Let’s keep the Santa Fe High theme going.
Football coaches always focus on taking care of the ball as an elementary point to success on the field. The inverse is also true, and the Demons are proof of it. In producing an 0-4 record, they have turned the ball over 18 times. Friday’s 35-0 loss at Silver saw Santa Fe High turn the ball over five times, including interceptions on their first three drives.
Amazingly, the Demons only trailed 14-0 at the half and turned the ball over on downs on three series deep inside Silver territory during that stretch. The Colts scored 21 unanswered points, with their last score coming off an errant option pitch as the Demons were inside the Silver 30-yard line.
• • •
The St. Michael’s volleyball team is held in high esteem these days, and organizers of perhaps the best tournament in the state took notice. The 3A Lady Horsemen earned an invitation over the summer to the Albuquerque Public Schools’ Metro Tournament, pitting them against the beasts of 4A and 5A this week.
To do that, however, St. Michael’s withdrew from the Tournament of Champions held at Santa Fe High and Capital. That wasn’t the only casualty from the tournament field: Los Lunas, which lost to St. Michael’s in last year’s final, also opted for the Metro Tournament.
St. Michael’s will head to West Mesa for pool play, where it will match up against the host Lady Mustangs; Rio Rancho Cleveland, the fifth-ranked team in 5A; and Volcano Vista. St. Michael’s, which is ranked No. 1 in 3A and No. 4 in the state, is the only school outside of the Albuquerque metro area in the 16-team tournament.
• • •
We’re just days away from the Santa Fe International Half Marathon, a multi-race event to be held Sunday. Registration remains open most of the week with packet pickup scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The course has a new layout this year. The 13.1-mile half marathon starts near the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, meandering through town and under Interstate 25 before turning back after a few miles. The race starts at 6:30 a.m., as does the First Responders Relay.
A 5K and 1-mile fun run begin at 7 a.m.
There’s live music at the start/finish line at the South Capitol Rail Runner Station.