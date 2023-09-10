Want more evidence we’re in the salad days of Northern New Mexico soccer excellence?

If you peruse MaxPreps.com’s girls soccer rankings, you might be surprised to see Santa Fe High sitting atop the state after a 7-0 start. While the most recent rankings do not take into account the Demonettes’ wins over Los Alamos and Piedra Vista, they do show them with an 18.30 rating. It places them just 0.06 better than Las Cruces.

Even better is that Santa Fe High sits 53rd nationally in the rankings — just ahead of Las Cruces. Justin Najaka, the Demonettes head coach, said the team was actually 40th a week ago before the weekly adjustment dropped the program 13 spots. The next three weeks will be crucial in evaluating where Santa Fe High sits in the 5A hierarchy. After playing St. Michael’s on Wednesday, the Demonettes face an Albuquerque Cibola squad that reached the 5A quarterfinals a season ago on Sept. 23 and defending District 5-5A champion Albuquerque High in both teams’ district opener on Sept. 27.

