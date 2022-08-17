(* — denotes district opponent)
Santa Fe High Demons
Thursday — at West Mesa, 7 p.m. (Community Stadium)
Aug. 26 — Roswell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Silver, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at Manzano, 11 a.m. (Wilson Stadium)
Sept. 30 — Lovington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 — at Clovis, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 14 — Los Lunas, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Albuquerque High, 7 p.m. (Milne Stadium) *
Oct. 28 — Capital, 7 p.m. *
Capital Jaguars
Friday — Grants, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — at Alamogordo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Albuquerque Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 — at Atrisco Heritage, 7 p.m. (Community Stadium)
Sept. 30 — Los Lunas, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 14 — Albuquerque High, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 20 — at Clovis, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m. *
St. Michael’s Horsemen
Saturday — Taos, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 — at Capital, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Los Alamos, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Aztec, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — at West Las Vegas, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 8 — Robertson, 1:30 p.m. *
Oct. 15 — at Raton, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 22 — El Paso Cathedral, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 — Santa Fe Indian School, 1:30 p.m. *
Santa Fe Indian School Braves
Thursday — at Cuba, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 — Socorro, 1 p.m.
Sept. 2 — at Laguna-Acoma, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 — at McCurdy, 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 — Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — Raton, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 14 — at Robertson, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — West Las Vegas, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 29 — at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m. *
Robertson Cardinals
Saturday — Eastmark (Mesa, Ariz.), noon
Aug. 27 — at Cobre, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 — at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Ruidoso, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — at Tucumcari, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m. *
Oct. 14 — Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — Raton, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — at West Las Vegas, 6 p.m. *
West Las Vegas Dons
Friday — at Escalante, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 — Dexter, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — Portales, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 — at Rio Grande, 7 p.m. (Milne Stadium)
Sept. 24 — Thoreau, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30 — St. Michael’s, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 8 — at Raton, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — Robertson, 6 p.m. *
Los Alamos Hilltoppers
Friday — Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — vs. Taos, 7 p.m. (in Questa)
Sept. 2 — Capital, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 — at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Albuquerque Academy, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30 — Bernalillo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — at Manzano, 7 p.m. (Wilson Stadium) *
Oct. 21 — Valley, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — at Del Norte, 7 p.m. (Milne Stadium) *
Española Valley Sundevils
Friday — at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — Bernalillo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 — McCurdy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Gallup, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 — Navajo Prep, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 — Taos, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Moriarty, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — at Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m. *
Taos Tigers
Saturday — at St. Michael’s, 1:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 — vs. Los Alamos, 7 p.m. (at Questa)
Sept. 2 — vs. Rio Grande, 7 p.m. (at Questa)
Sept. 9 — at Gallup, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — at Bernalillo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — Aztec, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 — at Grants, 2 p.m.
Oct. 14 — at Española Valley, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — Pojoaque Valley, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — Moriarty, 7 p.m. *
Pojoaque Valley Elks
Friday — at Socorro, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — at Santa Fe Indian School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 — at Portales, 7 p.m.
Sept. 30 — at Robertson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 — at Highland, 7 p.m. (Milne Stadium)
Oct. 14 — Moriarty, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Taos, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 28 — Española Valley, 7 p.m. *
McCurdy Bobcats
Saturday — at Hope Christian, 1 p.m.
Aug. 27 — NMMI, 1 p.m.
Sept. 2 — at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — at Thoreau, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Santa Fe Indian School, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 — Navajo Prep, 1 p.m.
Sept. 30 — at Cuba, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 — Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 14 — at Escalante, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Laguna-Acoma, 7 p.m. *
Escalante Lobos
Friday — West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 — Tohatchi, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 — at Navajo Prep, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 — at Estancia, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Raton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 — at Mescalero Apache, 2 p.m.
Sept. 30 — at Tularosa, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 — Laguna-Acoma, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 14 — McCurdy, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Santa Rosa, 7 p.m. *
Questa Wildcats
Saturday — Clayton, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 — at Logan, 3 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Dulce, 1 p.m.
Sept. 23 — at Dulce, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 — Menaul, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 8 — at Pine Hill, 1 p.m. *
Oct 15 — Legacy Academy, 1 p.m. *
Oct. 21 — at Shiprock Northwest, 5 p.m. *
New Mexico School for the Deaf Roadrunners
Sept. 1 — at Kansas School for Deaf, TBA
Sept. 8 — Chesterton Academy, 4 p.m. *
Sept. 15 — at Roy/Mosquero, 6 p.m. *
Oct. 1 — Oklahoma School for Deaf, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 — at Ramah, 7 p.m. *
Oct. 20 — Jemez Valley, 3 p.m. *