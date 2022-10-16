Notes from the North

If the tabulations are correct, history was made Saturday night in Raton.

Late in the first half of a game between St. Michael’s and the host Tigers, Raton running back Cayden Walton broke the state record for career rushing yards when he passed Laguna-Acoma’s David McGee for the top spot. By game’s end, Walton had pushed his career mark to 7,245 yards, with one more game left in the regular season and at least another one in the upcoming Class 3A playoffs.

And, yes, playoff stats count. It’s a big reason why La Cueva’s Ronnie Daniels was able to establish the single-season rushing mark of 3,024 yards in 2010.

