The Northern New Mexico men's basketball team is hitting its stride at the right time.
The Eagles won their fourth straight game in convincing fashion, hammer SAGU American Indian College, 111-68, on Saturday in Eagle Memorial Sportsplex. While Northern New Mexico (7-15) only had five players reach double figures, 10 scored at least seven points as the team recorded 20 assists on 45 baskets.
A great find at the end of the season has been freshman Ricardo Zambrano who hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Eagles head coach Ryan Cordova said he and fellow freshman Damione Thomas have been crucial in providing a perimeter presence opponents must respect.
"We've been searching for someone to give us that," Cordova said. "He and Damione have been doing that from the 3-point line."
Estevan Martinez led Northern New Mexico with 19 points, while Zambrano and Victor Faria each added 12. Jeremy Anaya, a 2017 Capital graduate, had 11 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.