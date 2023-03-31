The clock is ticking, and track athletes in Northern New Mexico are hearing its sound growing louder with each passing day.
With a month left in the regular season for track and field, there is a growing sense of urgency for track athletes to catch up on lost time. While Friday was the last day of Santa Fe High’s Golden Spike Classic, it sure felt like the first day of the season for some competitors.
St. Michael’s senior Jacquelyn Gorman, who is the reigning Class 3A champion in pole vault and triple jump, said it was just the third meet the Horsemen competed in since the season's start — and just the first the team completed with a full squad. St. Michael’s only competed in the first couple of hours of the first meet of the season, Bernalillo's Mike Pecos Invitational on March 11, in order to cheer the basketball team in the Class 3A state title game.
The following week’s meet at Moriarty was canceled due to wintery weather, and a return to Bernalillo for a quadrangular meet occurred in cold, rainy conditions.
That doesn’t count the days in which practices were canceled or moved indoors due to inclement weather.
“With the wind, the cold and constant snow, you never know what to expect,” Gorman said. “I feel out of shape, that way.”
Gorman won the pole vault Thursday by clearing 8 feet, 6 inches, then jumped 31 feet, 3 inches in the triple jump a day later. Full results were not available Friday. Gorman said the saving grace to the season is that most athletes in Northern New Mexico have dealt with the same issues, which makes it a more level playing field.
“It’s frustrating knowing that you’re a little behind,” Gorman said. “But they say it takes two weeks to get back into shape and be where I want to be.”
Still, the weather can’t help by play a role, even when the skies are clear. Wind that gusted over 40 mph on both days had athletes adjusting and adapting to its ever-changing whim. Rio Rancho Cleveland sprinter and jumper Tahi Gonzales, who’s father is former Capital assistant football coach Manuel Gonzales, said the gusty winds had some jumpers leaning into the wind to adjust for the slight northerly push it offered.
He chose to let the win take him, and he ended up with a meet-winning distance of 21-7 that is a personal best and the second best in the state this season.
St. Michael’s sophomore Raylee Hunt said the wind shifted between days, as she felt a slight headwind on the backstretch while running Thursday, but it shifted toward the frontstretch a day later as she ran in the medley and 1,600 relays.
“Mentally, just doing an 800 [in the anchor led of the medley relay] in 30 mile-per-hour wind is just hard,” Hunt said. “And it’s mentally hard the most. It just felt like running in water.”
Santa Fe High sophomore Cy Anderson said the team battled its way through losing a track meet two weeks ago by just ignoring the weather and practicing as usual. The results were encouraging for him, as he has the fourth-best time in the 400 meters and is the anchor leg on the second-best 1,600 relay in the state.
He helped the Demons win the race to finish the meet, as he bolted from a battle for second place with St. Michael’s to the lead and never looked back as the Demons ran an unofficial time of 3:33.
“With a lot of practice, it’s worked us into meet-ready speed, and that helps us quite a bit,” Anderson said. “Time trials and running 400s and 200s [in practice] at full speed, it helps you prepare for these moments.”
Santa Fe Prep senior Asher Nathan took a different approach, but it proved to be effective. He eschewed playing basketball to focus on training for his final track season, and it led him to the fastest times in the 100 and 200 in 3A. His best 200 time, a 22.85 at the Chandler, Ariz., Rotary Invitational last weekend, is 10th best overall in the state.
Nathan said his goal is to be at his best for the Class 3A Track and Field Championships in early May, and he views the regular season as training for those two days.
“As long as you get the relays qualified and the individuals qualified [on time], the rest is just training for us,” Nathan said.
While the goal is to be ready for the state meet, there are important milestones along the way. Perhaps the biggest one is April 10 when the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions takes place at Great Friends of UNM Track Complex. The event is a midseason all-star meet that pits the best of the state against each other.
The last day for coaches to register their athletes’ marks for the meet is Sunday, so this week’s meets presented the last chance to prospective competitors to position themselves for a spot.
“I didn’t even know we’re 10 days away,” said Gorman, who sits 10th among pole vaulters. “Hopefully, I will get chance to improve on that [next week] and see how that goes.”