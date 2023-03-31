Blank sports logo

The clock is ticking, and track athletes in Northern New Mexico are hearing its sound growing louder with each passing day.

With a month left in the regular season for track and field, there is a growing sense of urgency for track athletes to catch up on lost time. While Friday was the last day of Santa Fe High’s Golden Spike Classic, it sure felt like the first day of the season for some competitors.

St. Michael’s senior Jacquelyn Gorman, who is the reigning Class 3A champion in pole vault and triple jump, said it was just the third meet the Horsemen competed in since the season's start — and just the first the team completed with a full squad. St. Michael’s only competed in the first couple of hours of the first meet of the season, Bernalillo's Mike Pecos Invitational on March 11, in order to cheer the basketball team in the Class 3A state title game.