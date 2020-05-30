Winter
Boys basketball
T.J. Sanchez, Capital
In short, Sanchez was electric. The 6-foot senior wing was the vital cog to the Jaguars' spirited run to the Class 5A championship game, averaging a team-high 20 points. He did so much more than that, though. Sanchez led a ball-hawking defense with 3.3 steals per contest and was first in rebounding (4.3 per game). In the process, he set the program's career scoring mark with 1,761 points.
Girls basketball
Carly Gonzales, Peñasco
For five years, this Lady Panthers senior did much of the heavy lifting for a teamm that was perpetually on the verge of greatness. She averaged 21.7 points and 12.3 rebounds this past season, getting the team into the Class 2A state finals for the second time in three years. At 5-10, she did all of her work inside the 3-point arc. She shot 37 percent from the floor and 74 percent from the free throw line. More than anything, however, she was the emotional rock for a team that leaned on her.
Boys swimming
Orion Henderson, Los Alamos
The Hilltoppers' state championship was a team effort, but this sophomore freestyle specialist was a central figure in getting things done. He won the 500-yard finals by more than 4 seconds, swimming his final stretch a full second faster than anyone else. He was also second in the 200 free despite swimming the final leg faster than anyone. He swam the anchor leg in relays for the 200 and 400 freestyle events, helping Los Alamos claim second in both finals.
Girls swimming
Sophia Gossum, Santa Fe Prep
Gossum was a big part of the Blue Griffins' run to a second straight small-school swimming and diving title, but the only thing she lacked this year was a gold medal. It wasn't for a lack of effort. She was .08 of a second away from winning the 50-yard freestyle event, taking second in 24.41 seconds. In the 100 free, Gossum finished second again, with a time of 52.98, before helping the 200 freestyle relay to a fifth in the race.
Wrestling
Isaac Beltran, Santa Fe High
A year ago, Beltran was on the sidelines, suspended after punching a wrestler in the midst of an undefeated season. The Demons senior made up for it, though, by winning the 138-pound title in the Class 5A division, downing Emilio Cordova by a 15-6 count in the finals. It capped a 30-4 record, and erased the ugly memories of watching the state wrestling tournament instead of competing in it.
